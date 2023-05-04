The federal-government employee strike that shuttered the Kahnawake office of Indigenous Services Canada for the last two weeks is over, and the office has now re-opened at its regular times.
The office re-opened Tuesday at 9 a.m., an employee said.
“We’re back, and we’re open,” the employee indicated.
The government reached an agreement with 120,000 of its Treasury Board workers, sending them back to work after a 10-day strike, the Public Service Alliance of Canada announced Monday.
The roughly 35,000 employees who work with the Canada Revenue Agency still remain on strike.
PSAC president Chris Aylward said his membership fought for better and “set the bar” for future collective-bargaining agreements between the government and its unions.
“During a period of record-high inflation and soaring corporate profits, workers were told to accept less – but our members came together and fought for better,” Aylward said. “This agreement delivers important gains for our members that will set the bar for all workers in Canada.”
In a statement, the union said it had secured a fair contract for its membership through its strike action.
‘PSAC secured a fair contract for members that exceeds the employer’s original offer before the launch of strike action, and provides wage increases above the recommendations of the Public Interest Commission as well as those negotiated by other federal bargaining agents. It also provides significant new protections around remote work for PSAC members,’ the union stated.
Employees will see wage increases of 12.6 percent, compounded over the life of the agreement and retroactive to June 2021, when the previous contract expired.
An additional fourth year in the agreement will protect workers from inflation, and most will receive a pensionable $2,500 one-time lump sum payment, which will represent an additional 3.7 percent of salary for the average PSAC member.
The strike began April 19. The 120,000 federal employees returned to work Monday at 9 a.m. after about a week and a half on the picket line.
The PSAC also touted the addition of paid leave for traditional Indigenous practices as part of the agreement.
‘With the new addition of paid leave for Indigenous employees to engage in traditional Indigenous practices, including hunting, fishing and harvesting, the government will be better able to attract and retain more Indigenous workers and recognize their lived experiences,’ PSAC said.
As part of the agreement, PSAC said, they will create a joint committee to review the existing training courses related to employment equity, diversity, and inclusion.