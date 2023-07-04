The victim of a fatal shooting in Ottawa’s west end Thursday is a man from Nunavut.
Zachary Tiglik, 19, died after being shot at around 9:26 p.m. at a property on Caldwell Avenue in the city’s Carlington neighbourhood, according to the Ottawa Police Service.
No suspect has been identified, Ottawa police said Friday morning.
Police identified Tiglik as being from Ottawa, however, on Friday a police spokesperson confirmed they were aware Tiglik had lived in Iqaluit “during his younger teens.”
A person who identified himself as a childhood friend of Tiglik’s but who declined to be interviewed by a reporter, said in a Facebook message that Tiglik is originally from Pangnirtung.
In a phone interview, the hamlet’s senior administrative officer, Jamie Evic, said he had heard the news from Ottawa and confirmed there are some Tiglik family members in his community.
At the Caldwell Avenue property Friday, a pink flower lying on a patch of grass marked the spot where Tiglik was shot, according to people who live nearby.
The 1500 block of Caldwell Avenue is a sprawling complex of two-storey townhouses in a residential area between Baseline Road and Carling Avenue.
The shooting took place near a parking lot between two of the townhouse buildings.
Any evidence of a crime scene had been removed by Friday afternoon. But Ottawa police officers were still in the neighbourhood canvassing for witnesses or any potential video footage.
Nicholas French, who lives nearby, said he was walking on Caldwell Avenue around 10 p.m. Thursday when he saw the area blocked off by police.
He said he might have heard the shooting but mistook it for fireworks.
“I heard fireworks all night. I assumed it was just fireworks,” he said while walking his dog past the scene Friday afternoon.
French noted there had been another fatal shooting in Ottawa’s Carlington neighbourhood on Wednesday.
“It does sound like something is popping,” French said, referring to the two homicides in the same area over two days.
Police say they don’t believe the two shootings are connected.
Ottawa police ask anyone with information on the Tiglik shooting to contact the homicide unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.
With files from Corey Larocque.