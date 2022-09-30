WALKERTON – The newly-rebranded Walkerton Capitals started the season with a new and exciting energy, and the crowd that packed the stands loved it.
Friday, Sept. 23 was the first game of the season on home ice for the Walkerton Capitals. Although they didn’t win against the Kincardine Bulldogs, they showed fans that this team will be one to watch – plenty of energy and determined to score.
From the glitzy introduction of the team and the official puck drop, to the final moments of the game, the Capitals scrambled to control the puck and treat their fans to a great game of hockey.
The Bulldogs scored first, Kieran Moore from Gavin Gibbons. But then they got into a bit of penalty trouble and the Caps took advantage, with Trevor Fischer scoring on an assist from Jett Morningstar. Walkerton scored again, Kyle Durrer from Owen Troyer and Owen Tichbourne, to make it 2-1.
The Bulldogs scored twice in the second period to take the lead – Liam Colhoun unassisted, and Colhoun from Gibbons and Austin Waite on the power play.
The Caps managed to tie the score in the third period when Durrer scored his second of the game, on assists from Elliott McCarey and Troyer, but Kincardine came back with a goal by Moore from Gavin Downs to regain the lead. Walkerton’s Morningstar scored the team’s fourth and final goal of the night on assists from McCarey and Tyler Ewald. However, Kincardine wasn’t done. Three more goals – Steven Grant from Kyle Dolmage and Harrison Meulensteen, Carter Servais from Grant and Moore, and Grant from Servais and Waite – with the last two goals into the empty net, put the final score at 7-4 for the Bulldogs.
Next home game
The next home game for the Capitals is Friday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. against the Hanover Barons at the Walkerton Community Centre.
Both the Capitals and Goderich Flyers have yet to earn any points, while the Mitchell Hawks, Barons and Mount Forest Patriots lead the division with six. Kincardine has three points and Wingham has two.
Capitals acquire three new players
The Capitals announced the acquisition of three new players earlier this week – Austin Griffin, Kevin Perrott and Sam Shakes.
Griffin, a defenseman, played last season with the Hanover Barons. The Durham native played in 32 games last season, scoring nine goals and adding 11 assists for 20 points.
Perrott, 19, played for the St. Marys Lincolns of the GOJHL last season, scoring two goals and adding five assists.
Perrott is the son of former NHL player and area resident Nathan Perrott.
Shakes, an Owen Sound native, comes to the Capitals after starting the year with the Stratford Warriors of the GOJHL.
In six games with Stratford this season, Shakes tallied two assists. He played with the Hamilton Kilty B's of the GOJHL last season, registering 32 points (16 goals, 16 assists) in 42 games.