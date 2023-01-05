Town of Strathmore Mayor Pat Fule reflected on the past year, remarking on just how much has been accomplished for the betterment of the town.
“It was a good year, it was a steady year as far as wanting to ensure that we come out of COVID-19 okay,” he said. “The recreation facilities are in a back to normal kind of phase, there has been a lot of … new adjustments that had to be made. It was a year where we got some major projects done.”
Fule said he is still encouraging people to go out and get vaccinated both for the flu, as well as against COVID-19, as winter remains a common cold and flu season.
Additionally, he said he believes in maintaining many of the health-conscious practices which became normalized during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as more common sanitation efforts, hand washing, and the like.
“When you are going out into stores or businesses, if you feel you’re worried about spreading something … and you have to go out, maybe put a mask on,” he said. “Again, the vaccinations, I still believe are safe and they are healthy. They are going to help people get through this (season).”
Fule said during the election, which saw him renew his station earlier in the year, he heard many comments that folks in Strathmore were looking to see more industry development, as well as more ways to keep local young people employed in town.
He mentioned specifically, the De Havilland of Canada campus that will soon see construction in Wheatland County, as well as the Phyto Organix plant will both provide numerous opportunities for locals, as well as potentially for Siksika Nation members.
The new town council, which saw many new faces stepping in, went through what Fule regarded as serious training sessions in order to bring them up to speed with how to operate a town as quickly as possible.
“They come with a lot of experience in different worlds. We have former teachers, we have people who are in the reclamation and environmental area, we have someone with a great deal of real estate experience … we have a lot of experiences and talent in a lot of different areas,” said Fule.
“Council really understands what they can and cannot do according to the municipal government act, so there has been a great deal of compliance and working within the rules and regulations we have to follow.”
Fule added the town has been working hard to maintain a good working relationship with Siksika Nation and Wheatland County, which has led to beneficial progress for both bodies, including the separation from the Calgary Metropolitan Region board.