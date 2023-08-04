OWEN SOUND – A report prepared by Gillian Jordan, public health manager, infections diseases and sexual health team, was presented at the July 28 meeting of Grey Bruce Public Health (GBPH) by Dr. Ian Arra, medical officer of health.
The report noted the sexual health program has continued to grow and improve since it resumed in July 2022.
Sexually transmitted infections (chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis) have been an ongoing public health concern, with the rates of infections increasing both before and during the pandemic, both in Grey-Bruce and other parts of the province.
From January to June of this year, GBPH sexual health clinics provided care to 339 patients from throughout Grey-Bruce, as well as Saugeen First Nation and Neyaashiinigmiing. Clinics are offered in Owen Sound, and on a trial basis in Neyaashiinigmiing, Kincardine, Southampton, Wiarton and Hanover.
Outreach programs have included GBPH nurses having a presence at both Pride parades this year. In addition, GBPH is looking at opportunities to partner with Saugeen First Nation, Georgian College and the new Wellness and Treatment Centre.
The report noted there are barriers to accessing timely testing and treatment, particularly among those without a family physician.
The clinics, primarily nurse-led, currently offer testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections, counselling on and prescribing contraceptives, pregnancy testing and counselling, and general safe sex education, with other services to be added soon. Services are supported by physicians.
The report stated that as a re-emerging program, the goal is to plan for its long-term sustainability.
Concerns over student nutrition
Among the items on the agenda of the July 28 meeting of the board of health was a letter from Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) requesting “the development of a comprehensive, cost-shared, universally accessible National School Food Policy and national school nutritious meal program with provinces, territories, municipalities, Indigenous partners, and stakeholders.”
Another letter from HPPH reviewed by the Grey Bruce board asked the ministry of children, community and social services to “allocate urgent funding to the student nutrition programs who need it immediately as well as allocate more funding to programs for the 2023-24 and future school years.”