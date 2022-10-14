WINGHAM – The downtown core will once again be host to the Festival of Lanterns. After two years of minimized celebrations due to pandemic restrictions, this year’s event will be in full swing for the annual Halloween gathering.
“One of the Wingham BIA’s goals is to attract more people to the downtown core. To encourage this, the Wingham BIA promotes the decoration/dressing up of business storefronts and window spaces for the fall season. The Festival of Lanterns is another annual event designed to achieve this goal. This event involves the carving and display of pumpkins by local children and families. This year’s event is being held on the evening of Friday, Oct. 28. Due to current construction at the front of Town Hall locations may vary to accommodate this situation.”
The event organizers submitted the required paperwork to North Huron for approval and any applicable permits or licenses on Oct. 3, and council unanimously passed the request.
Council supported the event and authorized the North Huron Public Works Department to provide the requested items: barricades, pylons, electrical cords, and extra garbage cans.
“The Wingham BIA is also requesting the closure of the thruway on either side of the Town Hall for the evening event. The committee is aware of the current construction plans to install an accessible ramp. They will not be using the front lawn of the Town Hall.”
The BIA requested “in-kind support” that complies with the North Huron Donation and Fee Waiving Policy.
“Staff will track North Huron staff time and materials and post them to the economic development budget for Council’s information.”
The Festival of Lanterns Committee will work closely with staff to follow all current requirements for the date “as required by the province, Huron Perth Public Health, and the township.”