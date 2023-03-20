Upper Valley bluegrass fans are in for a treat on Saturday, April 29, as the Woodstock Rotary Club presents Canada’s International Award-winning bluegrass band, the Spinney Brothers, at the McCain Community Theatre at Woodstock High School.
Woodstock Rotarian and musician Gary Beatty said Allan and Rick Spinney from Annapolis Valley, Nova Scotia, built a worldwide following over the past three decades, earning critical acclaim, multiple awards and a huge fan base.
Allan Spinney, on guitar and vocals and Rick Spinney, on banjo and vocals, debuted their band in 1991.
Beatty said the Spinney Brothers, considered Canada’s International Bluegrass Band, features a tight brother duet vocal style recognized for its energetic and distinctive sound. Long-time bandmates Gary Dalrymple on mandolin and Terry Mumford on bass complete the Spinney Brothers Bluegrass Band.
Over their long career, the Spinney Brothers released a dozen albums, including four successful releases with Mountain Fever Recordings, which propelled them to international recognition.
The brothers charted four number-one hits, several Eastern Canadian Bluegrass Music Awards, and nominations for three IBMA Awards, including Emerging Artist and Song of the Year.
The band performed on several prestigious bluegrass stages, including Bill Monroe’s Bean Blossom Festival, Ralph Stanley’s Hills of Home Festival, Nashville’s Station Inn, and MerleFest.
After a two-year hiatus between 2017 and 2019 away from the gruelling tour schedule, the Spinney Brothers Bluegrass Band hit the road again.
Beatty said the brothers are excited to make Woodstock one of the stops on their current tour.
In a recent conversation, Spinney said, “We have always been grateful for all the opportunities that came our way and for all the faith countless people put in us; the promoters, DJs and, of course, the fans. Traditional bluegrass music is in our blood, and we are excited to have the opportunity to come to Woodstock.”
Beatty said he expects tickets for the show to be available at local vendors by March 20.
Showtime is 7 p.m., Saturday, April 29. The doors open at 6:30 p.m.