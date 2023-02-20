Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools will have integrated child and youth teams to provide mental-health and substance-use supports for children and their families, the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions announced Feb. 2.
NLPS and six other school districts will join a list of five districts with the teams already underway. The teams of health care professionals will provide supports like assessment and screening, consultation and therapeutic services such as counselling for children 0-19 years and will work through referrals from other service providers such as early years services, school staff, primary care, mental health and substance use services, Foundry centres and Indigenous-led organizations.
“Integrated child and youth teams make is easier for young people and their families to connect to the care they need, where and when they need it,” Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, said via press release. “Integrated child and youth teams fill gaps and better co-ordinate mental health, wellness and substance-use care in schools and in the community, making it easier for families to access the help their child needs.”
NLPS staff said the operational plans are still being developed but the district will have four new ICY teams to work with K-12 students in schools and the community. The timeline for implementation is 18-24 months.
In B.C., 12.7 per cent of children between four and 18 years are affected by mental-health disorders, and 44.2 per cent of those receive services, according to the province.
The Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions said school districts were selected through an analysis of communities’ needs as well as capacity to implement ICY teams from a combination of health, education and social sector sources, partner inputs, environmental scans and survey questions. Input from ministry and Indigenous partners and community-level organizations was also part of the decision-making process.
The province has committed $55 million in core funding to implement teams in 20 school districts by 2024, to be fully operational by 2025.