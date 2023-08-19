The Penticton Paddle Sports Association (PPSA) is inviting people-powered watercraft operators to a special morning on the water Sunday in support of those impacted by the Maui wildfire. What was initially planned as the Chasedown Race on Skaha Lake is now a fundraiser with 100 per cent of the donations going to a vetted charity on the Hawaiian island. “We’re really hoping people get behind this, and come down and paddle whatever they’ve got,” said Launa Maundrell of the PPSA in a news release. We’ve got a really simple out- and-back five-kilometre course, and people can turn whenever they want to. There’s no timer, it’s just getting people together for a cause.”
The wildfire in Maui which was discovered Aug. 7 destroyed the historic town of Lahaina and killed at least 111 people, making it the worst natural disaster in Hawaii’s history and the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century. There are still more than 1,000 people missing. The paddle will begin at 9 a.m. and people can meet in front of the Skaha East Boathouse. For more information visit: pentictonpaddlesports.com/pdbf/community-fundraiser-paddle