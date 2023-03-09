The historic town of Niagara-on-the-Lake had a lot to celebrate last Wednesday evening.
The town was ranked second in Tripadvisor’s 2023 Traveler’s Choice “Best of the Best” Popular Destination in Canada awards.
That’s a jump from fifth spot in 2021.
The honour comes from thousands of customer reviews left over a 12-month period.
The accomplishment “speaks to Niagara-on-the-Lake, the quality of experiences, the product (and) the commitment to service excellence that we have here,” Chamber of Commerce president Minerva Ward told The Lake Report.
The chamber hosted a reception with a wide variety of NOTL wineries, businesses and attractions on hand to toast the award.
“It’s really about the people who work in Niagara-on-the-Lake that make this possible,” she added.
NOTL came second to Vancouver, bumping Banff to third place. NOTL also placed above Tofino, B.C., (#4), Quebec City (#6) and Toronto (#10).
To add to the list of achievements, nine of the top 50 rated attractions in Canada were in Niagara-on-the-Lake.
Konzelmann Estate Wineries ranked number eight, with Reif Estate in the number 12 spot and Château des Charmes was 14th.
“I think it also feels wonderful to be recognised for it, not only for us, but for all of the people that work at our specific wineries,” Martin Lindqvist, director of hospitality at Château des Charmes, told The Lake Report.
Andrew Niven, director of hospitality and marketing at Konzelmann Estate Winery, agreed, adding that it’s all about working together and collaborating.
“Where there’s healthy competition, there’s always room to grow,” said Lindqvist.
The Shaw Festival Theatre was ranked 28th, the Heritage District (35th), Jackson-Triggs Winery (#39), Wayne Gretzy Estates (#41) and Fort George national historic site (#46).
“Presenting history is not easy and this team has made it come to life,” said Lisa Curtis from Parks Canada.
The top spot is within reach now, chamber events manager Jessica Taylor joked.
“Watch out Vancouver, we’re coming for you,” she told the crowd with a laugh.