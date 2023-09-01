After providing the neighbourhood with baked goods since 1990, Tall Grass Prairie Bakery added ice cream to its Wolseley menu this summer.
“I don't think we'll ever go wrong in Tall Grass-land if we serve up an ice cream made with oats because there's something almost whole grain-ish sounding about that,” said Lyle Barkman, co-founder and co-owner of Tall Grass Prairie.
Tall Grass teamed up with Daniel Olivier, owner of Neon Cone at The Forks to collaborate on the process. Olivier makes the ice cream with organic milk from Stoney Brook Creamery, while Tall Grass Prairie provides the fruit and flavours. They used the sugary goo that collects on Tall Grass Prairie’s cinnamon bun pans as a component for one of their flavours.
“So now it's becoming what's it called officially in ice cream speak. It's called the ripple. I went over to Danny with, I think, 13 cinnamon buns, which they chopped up, put in the ice cream.”
After providing the neighbourhood with baked goods since 1990, Grass Prairie provides the fruit and flavours. They used the sugary goo that collects on Tall Grass Prairie’s cinnamon bun pans as a component for one of their lavours.
“So now it's becoming what's it called officially in ice cream speak. It's called the ripple. I went over to Danny with, I think, 13 cinnamon buns, which they chopped up, put in the ice cream.”
Barkman says they have freezer space on the main floor to sell four ice cream flavours at a time. The first run includes the Vanilla bean (GF – Gluten Free), Strawberry oat milk (GF + V), Chocolate-chocolate (GF), and Cinnamon bun. The bakery also sources and sells vegan and gluten-free cones.
When you use great ingredients, Barkman says it will taste that way, and Tall Grass Prairie always has access to plenty. Lemon, lavender and Saskatoon berries are all ingredients he is floating around for the next flavour.
Constructed as a take - away option during COVID-19, Tall Grass Prairie also has the perfect little window to hand out cool treats. When the line - up gets enormous, Barkman says people can order and pay inside, and staff will hand out their cones at the window.
"Bakeries are magical places no matter what. But ice cream puts it over the top when you're in a bakery, as far as I can tell,” said Barkman.