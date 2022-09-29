Friday is a day where many will take time to reflect on the sad and tragic legacy of Canada’s residential schools.
But what does Sept. 30 really represent to those who have lived through the pain of residential schools, and to the generations that were harmed and continue to be harmed in the aftermath of Canada’s residential school system.
The Winnipeg Sun reached out to Indigenous women in Manitoba from all walks of life to find out what the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, also referred to as Orange Shirt Day, means and represents to them, and what it should mean to every single Canadian regardless of their race, religion or background when it is recognized across the country on Friday.
No one would understand the pain of residential schools more than those who were taken from their own parents and families when they were children and forced into those schools, just as Vivian Ketchum was when she was just five years old.
For Ketchum, who spent years in a residential school in northern Ontario, and who suffered physical and mental abuse at the hands of staff who worked there, Sept.30 is about “truth” and it’s about “acknowledgement,” because she said every single Canadian should understand the true history of what really happened to so many Indigenous children in residential schools.
“It’s about acknowledgement of the truth of our combined stories as residential school survivors, past and present,” Ketchum said.
She added that truth comes from listening to those who survived residential schools, but also by honouring those who died in those schools, or have passed away since attending them, because she said “every story should be heard.”
“Even our loved ones that have passed away still have truth and stories to be heard,” Ketchum said.
Angela Levasseur is currently serving as the first female Chief of the Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation (NCN) and said Sept. 30 is important for her both as a community leader, but also as someone who has witnessed the ongoing effects that residential schools have had on generations of communities and families and on her own family.
“I am the intergenerational product of the residential school system in Canada, the daughter, niece, cousin, and granddaughter of residential school survivors,” Levasseur said. “So the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation has tremendous meaning for me personally.”
And like Ketchum, Levasseur also believes that one of the most important things people can do on Sept. 30 is to learn about the truth about residential schools, even if that truth can sometimes be disturbing or uncomfortable.
“The residential school system was designed to Christianize and assimilate my people as a means to an end,” she said. “And what greater means could a government use to commit cultural genocide and attempted genocide against a race of people than to take their children, and subject them to physical, mental, emotional, sexual, and spiritual abuse?”
For high school teacher Jacqueline Miskobineshiikwe Bercier Carter, who teaches in Selkirk, Sept. 30 is also about educating young people, because she said every new generation has to learn about and understand that history, so that it is never forgotten.
“It means speaking the truth about Canadian history, so that the students that I teach understand that history is not one-sided, and that it is made up of many voices that are often unheard and left out, but are immensely valuable,” Miskobineshiikwe Bercier Carter said.
“This day is to remind us that at one point in Canadian History a group of children were not valued because of their language, race, and culture, and that decision to not protect and not treat children with respect has had lasting negative impacts on the survivors, on the families, on the Indigenous people affected, and on Canada as a whole.”
Tréchelle Bunn, 22, is a member of the Birdtail Sioux Dakota Nation, and is currently a student and athlete at the University of Manitoba. She will host the first ever Reconciliation Run on Friday, a sanctioned marathon that will be held to honour and remember residential school survivors, and those who didn’t come home from residential schools.
For Bunn, who is also the descendant of residential school survivors, Sept. 30 is about truth, but also about celebrating the resiliency of Indigenous people who continue to hold on to their culture, language and traditions, even after the residential school system tried for decades to destroy all of it.
“We are still here, and we are rising, so to me the day also represents the resilience of Indigenous peoples,” Bunn said.
“Every day we are living proof that the institutions designed to eradicate us and our culture failed.”
