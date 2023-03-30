An executive directive coming out of a Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) council meeting earlier this month resulted in the creation of a new revenue and investment committee that will be charged with overseeing the community’s collective investment affairs and commercial activities, the MCK announced Friday.
A vote at the March 6 council meeting resulted in the creation of the new committee, the MCK said.
The approximately $30 million the committee will be charged with managing comes largely from the sale of shares in Continent 8 in 2016, the MCK lead on economic development said.
Mike Delisle said the new committee will be able to ensure “proper oversight” of the increasingly complex web of the community’s business interests to generate wealth and prosperity for the community.
Among those interests is revenue that is generated from gaming and what will eventually be generated by the Hertel line hydro-electric project, Delisle added.
“All of the above,” Delisle said. “The committee’s job will be to manage and invest the revenues from any interests the MCK holds.”
He added the new committee’s narrow purview will allow for good oversight of the community’s investments.
“The creation of the Investment and Revenue Committee will allow for proper oversight of the MCK’s investment affairs, ensuring proper business due diligence,” Delisle said. “Financial independence is a priority for the MCK, and the creation of the investment and revenue committee will help the community and the next generations to prosper.”
In a statement, the MCK said the committee’s mandate is to ‘ensure proper oversight of the MCK’s business interests to generate wealth and prosperity for the community by developing, administering, operating, controlling, and/or investing in a diverse portfolio of both assets inside and outside of the Territory.’
The goal, the MCK said is to ensure economic sustainability for the community for the next 100 years, over and above external funding levels.