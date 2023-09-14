Concordia University will begin work on a five-year plan to decolonize and ‘Indigenize’ its curriculum and the way that curriculum is taught, it announced earlier this week.
The initiative is part of the university’s 2019 decision to recognize and integrate Indigenous ways of knowing in its curriculum and pedagogy, and this week’s unveiling is part of Concordia’s institution-wide action plan to introduce Indigenous perspectives in the curriculum, as well as offer training to help faculty teach Indigenous subjects and facilitate respectful classroom discussions.
Concordia’s provost said the five-year plan introduces ‘concrete actions’ that will change the way professors teach – as well as what they teach.
“This strategic plan provides a series of concrete actions that will change the ways in which we teach at Concordia,” said Anne Whitelaw. “The launch reaffirms our responsibility to carry on with this work and makes us accountable for what comes next. The plan challenges us — as educators — to go beyond our comfort zones and reconceptualize our curriculum in respectful and meaningful ways.”
The director of the decolonizing curriculum and pedagogy in Concordia’s Centre for Teaching and Learning said the basis for the concept is to remove as many singular Eurocentric biases from the university’s course offerings, by impressing the principles of the Two Row Wampum Belt – which creates a path where everyone is equal and no worldview is superior.
“How do we come together to co-construct a new path of learning? It calls for faculty to actively engage in evaluating their curriculum and pedagogical practices by challenging and decentering Eurocentric canons of thought in their curriculum,” said Donna Kahérakwas Goodleaf. “It calls upon faculty to embrace opportunities to work in collaboration with Indigenous peoples and communities in ways that value Indigenous epistemologies, histories and ways of doing in respectful and meaningful ways.”
Goodleaf said the crux of her work on this will entail supporting the university’s faculty with knowledge and tools to properly embrace the concept in their teaching.
“It’s about supporting faculty with the knowledge and the tools to create curriculum in which all students value the importance of learning about diverse histories, voices and perspectives of Indigenous peoples,” she said. “And in doing this work, it also calls upon faculty to develop a critical consciousness, divest from their privileged place and question their positionality and power which informs curriculum design and pedagogical practices. This five-year strategic plan will put Concordia on the map. We’re telling the world this is what we’re doing, and this is how we’re doing it. It’s an exciting opportunity.”
Concordia said it will lean on four major pillars in the concept, including, cultivating a collective understanding among faculty on what Indigenous decolonization and Indigenization means in relation to decolonizing curriculum and pedagogy; providing faculty training and support that focuses on Indigenous practices and intervention strategies to address ongoing systemic racism, tokenism and microaggressions in the classroom; developing and co-designing new programs in collaboration with Indigenous communities; and expanding and supporting collaborative, shared learning communities across faculty units.
Concordia’s Senior Director of Indigenous Directions Manon Tremblay said the idea of Indigenizing the curriculum has met with some ‘pushback’ in other Canadian post-secondary schools.
“We have to admit that throughout postsecondary institutions in Canada, there is a bit of pushback when it comes to decolonization. We do have people who are resisting change,” she said. “People shouldn’t be afraid of decolonization. It’s not about changing everything you’ve always known and everything you’ve always done. It’s about adding value and examining whether how we’ve done things is still the right way.”