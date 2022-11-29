The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has laid charges in connection with a homicide investigation in Milton.
On Wednesday November 23, 2022, 40-year-old Asad Rasheed of Milton was charged with second degree murder.
The Halton Regional Police Service has said that at the request of the family, police will not be identifying the victim.
It has, however, encouraged anyone with information about this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 905-825-4776.
On Tuesday, November 22, at approximately 5:45 p.m. police were called to a residence in the area of Farmstead Drive and Gosford Crescent in Milton.
Officers located a female victim at the residence and she was rushed to hospital by EMS. The victim was later pronounced deceased.
At approximately 7:00 p.m that day, HRPS officers located and arrested a suspect in Milton.
The Police said they are not looking for additional suspects and there is no related threat to public safety.