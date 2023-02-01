ST. MARY’S – Municipal officials in St. Mary’s are hoping big things will grow from the seeds of the Little Free Libraries they’re now planting in communities across the district.
According to Community Development and Recreation Director Kerri Jack, the municipality is looking for a qualified carpenter to build one outdoor library box for each of six communities around the district. “It’s part of the municipality’s Seeds of Literacy initiative,” she said. “The [boxes seek] to increase accessibility to literacy supports for families throughout St. Mary’s.”
According to a public tender this week, “The Municipality … is seeking a skilled wood worker … The completed library box should be made out of the recommended material and the final product should look the same as the instructions. If there is a recommendation for a change in design or material, please include details in the quote with an explanation.”
Moreover, it notes, “[as] St. Mary’s has a coastal climate, it is important for each box to be able to withstand that climate … please ensure boxes are water tight, but include proper ventilation to avoid mould. Each box must also include a stand to hold the library box.”
Jack said the idea stemmed from existing “box library” systems run by volunteers in Sherbrooke and Port Bickerton. They, in turn, were inspired by the U.S.-based Little Free Library initiative which has, since its founding in 2009, encouraged millions of people in neighbourhoods around the world to “take-a-book-and-leave-a-book” free of charge wherever and whenever they encounter the increasingly iconic boxes. According to one source, the international non-profit has seen more than 165 million books shared in this way.
The initiative in St. Mary’s is being funded through a provincial recreation community development grant, Jack said, adding that the submission deadline for tenders is Sunday, February 19.