ANTIGONISH – A Fox Island man found guilty of assault, unauthorized possession of a firearm and contravention of regulations to store, handle, transport, ship and/or display a firearm following a trial in Antigonish Provincial Court on April 11 had his sentencing hearing adjourned on May 24.
Crown Attorney Jonathan Gavel told The Journal in an email May 25 that the sentencing was adjourned, “to allow further time to complete a pre-sentence report. A report had been ordered at the time of plea but was not available when this matter came back before the court yesterday.”
The charges stem from an incident last summer.
An RCMP news release issued on Jan. 8 about the matter stated: “On Jan. 4, 2023, Guysborough County District RCMP received a report of an assault that had occurred in July 2022, at a residence on Hwy. 16 in Fox Island. RCMP officers learned that a 49-year-old man had assaulted and threatened a woman and that the man was also illegally in possession of firearms.
“On Jan. 6, RCMP officers executed a search warrant at the home and safely arrested the man. During the search, RCMP officers located and seized three rifles, a shotgun, a pellet gun, ammunition and soft body armour.”
The new date for the sentencing hearing is Wednesday, June 21 in Antigonish Provincial Court.