The teenager killed in a recent Oxford County crash is being remembered as a loving twin sister who was days away from turning 19 years old.
Emergency crews were called to a single-vehicle collision on the 19th Line in Zorra Township, east of London, around 5 a.m. on March 16, Oxford OPP said. The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle died at the scene, police said.
Police haven't publicly named the deceased, but an obituary and social media posts expressing the anguish of many in the town of Ingersoll identify her as 18-year-old Riese Franklin.
"Tragically, as a result of a car accident, our beautiful baby girl was taken from us suddenly, one week before her 19th birthday," loved ones wrote in her obituary.
Franklin, who lived in Ingersoll, is remembered by her twin brother, parents, grandmother and extended family.
She "was a bright light, who was immensely loved by all who were blessed to have known her, and she will be especially missed by Seamus, the other half of her heart, her twin brother," the obituary states.
"Her smile could brighten the darkest day and illuminate any room," loved ones wrote, adding their hearts "are broken."
Police closed a stretch of the 19th Line between 25th and 27th lines for several hours during the investigation last Thursday.
An online fundraiser launched to support Franklin's family has raised a little more than $30,000 as of mid-afternoon Monday.
The money will help cover funeral costs and "expenses for time to heal," and provide funds for a possible memorial, organizer Lena McCormick wrote on the fundraiser page.
Visitation will be held Saturday at McBeath-Dynes Funeral Home in Ingersoll between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Franklin's family asked that donations be made to the Oxford County Animal Rescue to honour her love of animals.