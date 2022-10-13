“A lot of my inspiration comes from my community and the way that Kahnawa’kehró:non women dress,” said local fashion designer Karoniénhawe Diabo who recently participated in the 2022 Akwesasne Fashion Show.
The mom of four and stepmom of two started designing seven years ago but has been sowing for 22. The name of her company is She Holds the Sky Designs, which is what Karoniénhawe means in English.
Diabo, who described herself as a “homemaker by day and seamstress by night,” said that in the new year, she plans on travelling and doing more shows with the hope of breaking into the Indigenous fashion world in the US.
“There seems like a lot of the plains, and the Southwest have their own style. So, I’m trying to make my mark on this side of Turtle Island because we have a different style, we use different types of fabrics, we use different types of materials,” said Diabo.
“And that is what I’m trying to express, and I’m trying to stand out. My clothing line has evolved into more of an eastern woodland kind of style. It’s different from what we usually see in the mainstream Indigenous fashion world.”
The designer recounted that she first started out by making ribbon shirts for her son. Her very first project was, in fact, a ribbon shirt.
“Just in the last three years, with how much the whole fashion industry changed with Indigenous representation has been amazing,” she said.
“Models, designers, different campaigns, including Indigenous people, are bringing to light not only our traditional clothing but also bringing awareness to the different issues in communities like missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls and residential schools.”
Diabo explained that a lot of the Indigenous representation can be found in ribbon skirts and shorts and different clothing, and she believes that the mainstream fashion world might have been subconsciously inspired by it.
“There’s a lot of fashion brands that have hoodies and stuff like that. We just want to be seen, we want to be heard, but we also want to make sure that people know why we’re doing it,” said the designer.
In terms of her participation in the 2022 Akwesasne Fashion Show, Diabo said that it was really fast-paced and a major success. However, she ended up showing only nine looks because 24 hours before the show, four of her models dropped out.
Nonetheless, the crowd went wild for her pieces and looks. She credited her models for her segment’s success and said that she believes it stood out because she started it with two male models, Tahatie Diabo and Shade Phillips.
“I was grateful because I never had a male model in any of our shows, and they are really hard to come by,” said Diabo.
“Tahatie stole the show. Everyone was going wild for him, and he was such a great person to work with. He also really helped with the other models. Like to get them ready, get them comfortable, show them how to walk and pose and stuff like that. He did really great. “ Tahatie said that he really enjoyed being part of the show because it highlighted Indigenous designers.
“Rewind 20 years ago, and there wasn’t stuff like this happening. They were very low-level productions. The way that we’re connected through social media these days, you can get your word out a lot faster,” he said.
“And things can get seen a lot quicker than before. Even in the past five years with Every Child Matters, there’s just a lot of, like, awakening,”
Diabo said that there was a lot of interest in the ribbon shorts the male models wore, and she’s hoping to create more styles for men because she believes there is definitely a market for it.
Daisy Lahache, who walked the runway in Diabo’s designs at the fashion show, said she was only 14 when she first worked with the designer.
“It was so much fun. And I think it was like such an enriching and empowering feeling being surrounded by all of us, Indigenous women and show organizers that were there that day.”