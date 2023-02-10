NORTH PERTH – The municipality is starting the development of four parks in North Perth. It recently circulated a request for proposals (RFPs) for consulting services for park development for four locations in North Perth. These include Dallmitch in Atwood, and in Listowel, Hannah’s Haven, Lunor and Nichol Properties.
A report was brought forward by Jeff Newell, manager of facilities, for council’s consideration for the consulting services for park development at its recent meeting on Jan. 30
The report outlines in detail the phases of the park development and the responsibilities of the proponent. Firstly, there will be an initial consultation phase, where the proponent will take input from municipal staff, the public as well as the Recreation Advisory Committee (RAC). They will be responsible for producing a report for the redevelopment of the site of the parks that include a number of components, such as visual renderings and a construction plan.
Next, for bid support, the company undertaking the project will be required to provide support to a public bid process conducted on the municipality’s online bidding platform.
Finally, for project management, the successful proponent will be required to provide project management services for selected parks. This includes pre-construction meetings, the managing of day-to-day construction activities, as well as overall quality control.
The projected timeline proposed includes all three phases of the project. For the initial consultation phase, the winning proponent was selected in early January. Then a draft report is to be presented to municipal staff and RAC by Feb. 15. The final report will then be presented at a municipal council meeting by the end of February. Pending budget approval, the municipality expects construction on the parks to be completed by the end of 2023.
As for the selection of the proponent, the RFP closed at the beginning of November 2022.
“We had seven applicants, it was a very competitive process,” expressed Newell at the Jan. 30 council meeting.
The municipality received proposals from 2MK Architects, AECOM Canada Ltd., NAK Design Strategies, Ron Koudys Landscaping Architects, Shift Landscaping Architects, Stempski Kelly Associates, and WSP Canada Inc.
Evaluations were then conducted by municipal staff, and Shift Landscaping Architects was selected based on the evaluation criteria of the company’s capability, pricing and proof of ability.
Council considered the recommendation proposed that consulting work be approved prior to the 2023 budget approval.
Ultimately, the council of the Municipality of North Perth awarded the park consultant request for proposal to Shift Landscaping. The total cost for this consulting is $34,940 plus HST.