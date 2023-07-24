The Virden Community Chamber of Commerce is organizing the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Musical Ride on Tuesday, July 25.
In partnership with the Virden Agricultural Society, the Chamber is hosting the event in recognition of the RCMP’s 150th anniversary.
“We hosted the musical ride in 2016. We were given this opportunity by the RCMP to host it for the 150th so we took it,” said Carla McLean, President of Virden Community Chamber of Commerce.
The event will be happening at the Virden Ag Society Fairgrounds on July 25. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and entertainment will begin shortly after, starting at 5:30 p.m.
The ride will start at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 each, and children ages five and under will be free of charge.
McLean said the RCMP riders will be in the community the day before the event.
“There’s going to be some different forms of pre-entertainment. It’s not going to be a long evening, but it will be two days of celebrating with them,” said McLean.
“The RCMP will be doing a parade on Monday at 2 p.m. through our community. It will be going past a lot of our shut ins at the hospital, in the West-Man Nursing Homeand and The Sherwood Home, and through downtown. It will be quite a spectacle.
“I’m beyond excited to see it, people are getting goosebumps just thinking of that. It will be beautiful.”
She said people will have a chance to speak with the riders in Virden on July 24.
“We’re going to host a home cooked meal for them that evening with some retired RCMP members,” McLean said.
“The barns are open for the public. The riders never leave their horses, people that want to come into town are welcome to stop by the barns to speak with our riders, and meet the horses.”
Barns will be open to the public on Monday after 3 p.m to 9 p.m. on Monday, and all day on Tuesday.
For the big event, Sergeant Major Scott Williamson—who serves as riding master for the RCMP—will be leading the troop of up to 28 riders.
Williamson is originally from Rocanville, Saskatchewan and grew up in the area. McLean said having him lead the musical ride carries a special meaning to the people in the area.
“Anything that is homegrown that is part of such a remarkable part of Canada is very exciting,” said McLean.
McLean spoke about how hosting the RCMP musical ride will benefit the Virden community.
“I think it’s a wonderful way to express the celebration of such a longstanding part of Canada, and the history that goes with the RCMP,” she said.
“It’s a lot of history that I think we should just celebrate.”
Being able to host the event could not have happened without the help from other local organizations in town, said McLean.
“We couldn’t do it without Virden Agricultural Society. They have the barns, they have the people we depend highly on to make this a success,” she said.
“We’re really pleased that they wanted to partner with us.”
So far over 600 people have bought their tickets for the July 25 musical ride event.
“This year we added something that we feel is very important to us. We have a VIP section for our seniors in our community,” said McLean.
“We have also partnered up with Seniors Access to Independant Living (SAIL) in order to give them an area where they can come and enjoy the event.
“They’ll be under tents, and we will be able to have someone helping them with being there.”
“We made them our VIPs along with our dignitaries so they can enjoy the events and not miss out.”
People can buy their tickets online or at the gate the day of the event.