Burton Elementary Principal Brent Cook presented some new ideas his staff are working on for students to engage in self-reflective assessment of how they measure up to academic standards.
The students choose a skill they would like to improve upon and compare their progress against provincial standards. Teachers have regular catch-up sessions with the students to help monitor progress and students get to decide when they have mastered a skill and are ready to move on.
Cook calls this ‘Student Conferencing for Intentional Learning.’ He says he developed the system with teachers Sean Johnston and Michele Jackson after a discussion about how to better include students in their own assessment process.
According to Cook, one of the students in the program was several grades behind on a subject but achieved huge leaps in a short period of time, moving up multiple grade levels. When this child was shown their deficiency, they realized it was up to them to do something about it, and in Cook’s words, “owned it.”
This prompted some raised eyebrows and further questions from the board. Trustee Stephen Gascon asked how the constant comparison of progress may affect students’ mental well-being.
“What is the impact of this?” asked Gascon. “Could that crush them and crush their spirit, crush mental health?”
Cook responded this process does need the right guidance, with supportive teachers monitoring students.
“We’re not honest enough with kids,” he said.
Superintendent Peter Dubinsky wrapped up the discussion saying they are trying to create a safe learning environment for students with social-emotional building blocks and this program is still in its “incubator stage.”
Financial report: new van arrived
SD 10 Treasurer Michael McLellan gave a financial report, detailing where the district stands on several large-scale projects.
Along with the $3.15 million childcare centre, the district is on track to complete phase two of a rebuild of the HVAC system at Nakusp Secondary at a cost of $1.7 million. More grants are needed to fund the third and final phase of that project.
He said the district is still in the process of completing the purchases of three new vans and three new buses. The buses and first of those vans have arrived, while two vans are on order for later this year.
The new van is a seven-passenger mini-van and replaces a similar model.
“We received it on Wednesday and it was being used on Thursday,” McLellan said. “It’s already making a difference.”
The other two vans will be 10-passenger Ford Transit vans. McLellan hopes they will be received by September.
Future of Zoom for board meetings
Trustee Stephen Gascon asked if the board could take action to alleviate the distractions from technical difficulties with Zoom meetings, particularly the burden placed on Superintendent Peter Dubinsky who acts as the host. At times, technical difficulties have caused delays during the meetings, though the January 17 meeting ran smoothly.
“I think having Zoom meetings is a good thing – it’s an accessible thing for people. But there’s a time when it stops being a good thing and starts being a disruptive thing,” Gascon said.
He suggested bringing another person in with a dedicated computer to run the web meeting and free up Dubinsky.
Board Vice-Chair Danyea Simon agreed, saying sometimes “It becomes confused, it becomes distracted.”
A motion then passed to direct the district to investigate options on optimizing the process, which could include new computers or bringing someone in to run the web aspects of the meeting.
“I would like to say that it’s nice to see those people up there [on Zoom],” said Board Chair Christine Dixon. “We are a spread-out district and in winter we probably wouldn’t be having guests like this.”