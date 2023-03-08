GUYSBOROUGH – The Guysborough County Housing Network has been conducting research on housing issues across the county for just more than a year. At the Town of Mulgrave’s regular council meeting March 6, housing network co-chair Nancy O’Regan presented the organization’s findings and outlined next steps.
Mulgrave has many of the same housing issues that exist across the county, which include lack of housing stock and affordable housing. Unique to Mulgrave is the poor condition of public housing, the age of existing housing stock – 41.4 per cent of the occupied dwellings were built in or before 1960 – and the lack of dedicated seniors’ housing.
On the positive side of the scale, a majority of homes are lived in permanently (92 per cent) with more homeowners (84.5 per cent) than renters.
Mulgrave’s aging population is also a concern – 68.9 per cent of those who are the primary household maintainer in the town are at least 55 years of age. This can impact the homeowner’s ability to maintain older homes.
With this information in hand, the housing network plans to partner with the town to identify available land and develop a rental and repair strategy for existing homes.
In other business, Councillor Krista Luddington spoke to council about the work underway to create a shared by-law enforcement officer position between the Town of Mulgrave, Town of Port Hawkesbury, and Richmond and Inverness counties. To date, a database of by-laws across the participating municipalities has been created to compare similarities and differences.
“Not every municipality has the same by-laws at all…There’s not as many similarities as what you may think. Every municipality has different needs and that’s certainly representative of the by-laws. However, the consensus was that they still wanted to explore the opportunity of having this shared by-law enforcement officer,” said Luddington, who had attended a meeting on the issue March 6.
Luddington told council that the action to come out of that meeting was to come up with the top three by-laws that each municipal unit would want to have enforced – as all bylaws for each municipality would be an overwhelming amount of work for one employee.
She said, “Based on the complaints that we’ve received and the conversations we’ve had around the table that would be the nuisance by-law, our land use by-law and fire prevention.”
The next step in the process is the creation of a by-law officer agreement document.
“And then, the hope is, we will have some form of shared by-law enforcement,” said Luddington.
In the continuing discussion on policing in Mulgrave, Mayor Ron Chisholm said, “We had a complaint on the weekend. Most people have seen the nice set of black marks that are going out our highway. Well, that was a Dodge Ram truck with a plow on it. That’s very, very dangerous. He was on the wrong side of the road three-quarters of the way…I did notify the RCMP…I didn’t hear an update.”
When Chisholm spoke to the police about the issue, he said he’d been told people need to make a complaint. He told council, “They’re tired of making complaints because you make complaints, nobody follows through, nobody gets sent a notification…If somebody calls and complains they should at least get a phone call saying that. ‘Yes, we were there. This is what we did.’ They’ve got to go to the door because this is getting out of hand…This is not children, it’s adults. It’s crazy.”
On the point of needing more police presence in Mulgrave, the RCMP have now picked up the keys for the space made available by the town for a satellite office at the Mulgrave Memorial Centre. Chisholm said, “That’s a start. Presence in town will make a difference, I’m sure.”