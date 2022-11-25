Last week the Honourable Justice Colin McMorrow of the Ontario Court of Justice swore in West Nipissing’s new mayor and council. It was a moment municipal voters were waiting for, as this year voters chose to wipe the council slate clean. This term’s council is completely new. None of the previous council members remain.
Councillors Kris Rivard, Roch St. Louis, Daniel Gagnon, Jamie Restoule, Kaitlynn Nicol, Anne Tessier, Fernand Pellerin, and Jerome Courchesne all promised to represent their wards to the best of their abilities and refused “to receive any payment or reward or promise thereof for the exercise of this office.”
All vowed to declare any pecuniary interests pertaining to council items, and pledged to remain “faithful, and bear allegiance to his Majesty King Charles III.”
Kathleen Rochon took the same oath as she was sworn as the municipality’s new mayor. She acknowledged the night’s gathering took place on the homelands of the Anishinaabe peoples, the traditional territory of the Nipissing, Temagami, and Dokis First Nations.
Mayor Rochon noted she was “truly humbled and honoured” to be chosen and sworn in as the new mayor, and she congratulated the new councillors on their elections. “We have a diverse group of councillors, ready to represent you and bring a fresh perspective and renewed direction to our municipal governance.”
The oath taken represented “our commitment to work together in a collegial manner,” she emphasized, “for the benefit of our residents.”
“From this day forward,” Mayor Rochon said, “the nine of us represent every resident and every taxpayer of West Nipissing, whether you voted for us or not.” Overall, the feedback she has been receiving from residents “is uplifting and encouraging.”
However, she realizes that with the hopes of a municipality rising, council has great expectations to live up to. “The people of West Nipissing voted overwhelmingly for change, and it is up to each of us to deliver.”
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.