For those with visions of cranberries percolating through their minds, rest assured those sights will materialize soon. Callander’s Cranberry Day is fast approaching, so circle Saturday, September 30 in thick red ink on your calendar.
Yes, Cranberry Day. A harbinger of mid-autumn and one of the town’s most popular events. The day begins at 10 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m. along the Cranberry Trail, which is down Cranberry Road, off Pinewood Park Drive.
The Municipality is working to make this year’s fest one for the books, so staff put out a call for community involvement.
How can you add a little flavour to Cranberry Day?
Vendors are wanted. There are limited spaces, and vendors are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Handmade and artisan craft-style vendors go over well, as do snacks and refreshments sellers. If you can incorporate cranberries into your wares, those wares may become legend.
Community groups are also welcome to apply for spots so you can raise awareness for your local goings-on. Community vendor spaces are free, but other vendors pay $30 plus HST for their spots. Each spot is a ten-by-ten-foot space.
Vendors can set up as early as 8:30 a.m. on the big day. The application form can be found on the Municipality’s website.
Organizers are also interested in providing some entertainment throughout the day, so if your musical stylings exude cranberry fest, this would be the gig for you. Submit your details through the vendor application form or reach out to the committee at events@callander.ca
