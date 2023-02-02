Grande Prairie city council made several motions last Monday (Jan. 23) that could see a new stormwater utility bill coming to residents next year.
Currently, the city’s stormwater system is funded through municipal property taxes and provincial grants.
“If we adopt a utility model, instead (of using municipal taxes), you'll receive a bill that reflects how much hard surface you have on your property, and you'll also see a reduction in your (property) taxes because it'll be based on how much stormwater services you use,” said coun. Dylan Bressey.
He noted that the amount residents currently pay into the stormwater system is based on their property value.
“It's aligning the cost of a service with the revenue generated for the service, so this is really about if somebody imposes costs on the city, they should pay their fair share of those costs,” he said.
The utility will charge a dollar amount per square metre, with residential properties being charged based on the buildings’ footprint, while all other properties (non-residential) are to be charged based on the impervious area, that being any area that will add to the stormwater system such as hard surfaces and parking lots.
City administration is looking to create bylaws and policies for the potential utility and needs specific directions from council to continue.
“For most residential properties, this will be a net reduction in what they pay to the city every year,” said Bressey.
Council decided the utility “will be revenue neutral overall to the city and clearly reported annually upon implementation.”
City Manager Bob Nicolay said reports would come to council annually once the utility is in effect.
To ensure it is revenue neutral, the city will ensure that the municipal tax rate is set to accommodate the change.
“The idea is for every dollar that's collected through the stormwater utility fee, (the city) collects one less dollar in taxes,” explained Bressey.
He also said it would allow provincial infrastructure grants the city receives to be used for other city priorities such as roads.
City council made exemptions for the proposed utility for agricultural and urban reserve land uses, undeveloped vacant land and parcels draining directly to Bear Creek or a natural drainage course without entering the storm drainage system, along road right-of-ways, public utility lots, park green spaces, playgrounds, cemeteries and environmental reserves.
Local school divisions also looked to be exempted, noting the cost would be significant to absorb.
Council voted against exempting school division properties.
“I’m sympathetic that this is an additional cost the schools have not been paying to date; that doesn’t seem to be a reason to disclude them from paying this in the future,” said coun. Gladys Blackmore.
The three school divisions operating within the city will pay an estimated $300,000 annually and, with 21 properties, Grande Prairie Public School Division will be financially impacted the most.
“The primary motivator for me to consider passing a stormwater utility is that it involves true cost accounting,” said Blackmore.
“Right now, everyone is paying for their stormwater utility through their taxes, and it’s unclear to all of us what that amount really is (and) by developing a stormwater utility, we give people the option or the opportunity to actually see what the service costs them, and indeed what it costs the city.”
She said all buildings should have to pay the utility, including provincial buildings, the hospital, churches, non-profits and schools.
A motion was also passed to create a credit system for properties to take action to reduce stormwater runoff. It will reduce the utility rate if a property has cisterns, permeable pavement, rainwater harvesting systems, or green roofs.
Coun. Wade Pilat voiced his concerns with the credit system; he said it might have negative effects and it might be better to hold off on such a system until the new utility had been in place for some time. He used the example that developers could design with fewer parking stalls to save on the cost of the utility.
Rory Tarant, city director of intergovernmental affairs, explained the credit system would be used for properties that have gone over and above to ensure the stormwater system is not negatively impacted.
“There's not a significant number of properties that would be able to apply for these, and in our conversations with other municipalities that have (...) these credit systems in place there's not significant numbers (of applicants),” said Tarant. “It would be quite manageable if it were to be implemented right away,”
Coun. Mike O'Connor disagreed with Pilat, noting that there should be incentives for people who actively create less strain on the stormwater system.
“(Credits) puts businesses in a position to find innovative ways to be able to prevent water going into the storm system,” said O’Connor.
Council also made a motion that the utility not be implemented before Jan. 1, 2024.
Mayor Jackie Clayton said that giving businesses and organizations a year's notice is enough time to adjust budgets as needed.
Tarant noted that finding a billing provider impact the implementation date.
The city is considering doing the billing in house or using Aquatera, but both are currently implementing new software so a decision on that has not yet been made.