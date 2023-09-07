Lions Park in Paris will welcome the first Afro-Caribbean Festival in the County of Brant on Saturday.
“Some of the organizers are from the area, and we’ve been in the community for a while and we wanted to talk about our culture, diversity, acceptance and inclusiveness,” said CEO of Darmont Events, Tobi Adedayo, who brought the idea forward to the county.
Organized by the Darmont GivesBack division of the event company, the family-friendly celebration is open to everyone.
“We’re expecting musical performances, we’re going to have a drum session, workshops and the kids’ zone,” said Essay Folami, programs director for Darmont Events.
“Not to forgot the cuisine and delicacies from the African Caribbean community,” Folami added.
Among the vendors will be Persaud’s Ethnic Grocery Store from Burford. Nikita Sarju-Persaud opened the shop with her husband Randy this August, and said they’re bringing a variety of treats, including beverages like sugar cane juice, sweet lemonade and Kola Champagne, and pastries like pineapple tarts, cheese rolls and coconut buns.
Entertainment though the day will include performances by Nigerian-Canadian singer Haliyah Hales and drummer and educator Babarinde “Baba” Williams, who younger attendees may recognize from performances at the Brantford Public Library and local schools.
Williams said his set will give some young audience members a moment to shine. “I’m going to invite on stage 20 to 30 kids and they’ll do an impromptu (drumming) demonstration with me.”
The organizers are already thinking ahead to future years, having received positive advance feedback.
“People have been waiting for this to happen in the county,” said Adedayo.
Celeste Percy-Beauregard’s reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative. The funding allows her to report on stories about Brant County.
Afro-Caribbean Festival Details:
Saturday Sept. 9 at Lions Park Paris
11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Free admission.