The Peace River Regional District, the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality, and the City of Fort St. John are taking part in a shared accessibility strategy for Northeast BC. The strategy is intended to identify barriers for those with disabilities and ensure everyone can participate in their community.
Members of the public are needed to form an accessibility committee who will meet quarterly over the next two years to identify current barriers and make suggestions to make the region more inclusive.
Everyone is welcome to apply to take part in the committee, but preference is being given to those who have a disability or organization which serves individuals with disabilities to ensure the committee includes personal and first-hand experience.
Successful applicants will act as ambassadors for strategy and advisors for the project team. The deadline to apply is August 13 by midnight, by following the link here. If assistance or support is needed to complete the application, they can call 778-844-0616.
Tom Summer, Alaska Highway News, Local Journalism Initiative. Have a story idea or opinion? Email tsummer@ahnfsj.ca