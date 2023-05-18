Street-level services for community members in need received a boost last week from 100 Women Who Care Central York Region.
On Thursday, the organization which meets quarterly to donate up to $10,000 to local charities and non-profits, presented the results of their April meeting to LOFT, which is based on Newmarket’s Main Street. LOFT was established 70 years ago to lend a hand to people facing mental and physical health challenges, addiction issues, and homelessness. It stands for “Leap of Faith Together” and encompasses what they describe as a “holistic” program for addressing complex mental health care “in response to unmet and emerging needs.”
“We work with individuals that are living rough and on-the-street,” says Mary Ann Proulx, Coordinator of LOFT’s Community Outreach Van. “We work with individuals who are living in poverty levels and we also work with individuals that are using substances. For individuals living rough and on-the-street, we provide them with the basic needs to be able to survive on the streets, so we will give them food, we’ll give them sleeping bags, we’ll give them tarps, toiletries, toilet paper. For individuals that are housed struggling to keep a roof over their head we’re like a mini food bank on wheels. We also carry clothing. In the winter we have winter coats, mitts, hats, boots, scarves, all of that. In the summer we can provide them with running shoes and clothing such as track pants, jeans, t-shirts, long sleeve sweaters. For individuals who are using substances, we’re using a harm reduction approach. We provide people with an opportunity to get supplies so that they can use safely and it reduces the spread of infectious diseases.
“The beauty of the program is this: once we get to know the people that we work with, we get to know their story, sometimes people come to us and they need to make a change and they need to do something different. That’s where the real work starts. We can provide you with all kinds of supplies just to meet your basic needs, but it is addressing the issues as to why you may be homeless or why you may be struggling. It is making referrals to appropriate services that might address mental health, substance abuse, domestic violence. Whatever services that they need, making referrals so they can get hooked up to the services that are best going to be able to help them.”
100 Women Who Care Central York Region meets every three months.
At each meeting, members come with $100 in hand to hear presentations from up to three charities and community non-profits, who speak to how the meeting’s pool of funds would benefit the organization.
Following the presentations, members vote and the $100 from each member will go towards the selected organization. So, if 100 women participate, the selected community organization could leave with as much as $10,000, and potentially more, after one evening to further their work in the community.
For more information about 100 Women Who Care Central York Region, visit www.100womencyr.ca. For more on LOFT and the services they provide, visit www.loftcs.org.