Electoral Area B’s 2023 tax requisition came in at $2.15 million heading into Regional District of Nanaimo committee meetings last week, but directors made changes that will mean readjustments as budget deliberations continue through February.
Before the meetings, the general services requisition for Area B (Gabriola, Mudge, DeCourcy) was for a recommended $1.8 million plus $322,556 to Vancouver Island Regional Library for a total requisition of $2.15 million. The mill rate was $71.63 per $100,000 in assessed value, an increase of $5.30 over 2022. Parcel taxes are increasing $2 up to $16.
Services driving increases across electoral areas include regional parks, thanks to higher park usage as well as new and changing staff positions and contributions to reserve for future capital projects; and increases to emergency planning for contract services for emergency support services director and a decrease in surplus carry-forward.
Southern community recreation, a shared requisition between the City of Nanaimo and electoral areas A, B and C; will go up $20,364 over 2022, less than estimated, which will lead to a drop in Area B’s overall requisition.
Also driving increases for Area B are $171,579 for community parks and the Gabriola Island recreation service for developing the parks and recreation master plan for Gabriola, park improvements, contributions to reserves and Area B’s share of two new region-wide staff positions, business administrator and superintendent of recreation program services. The Gabriola transit contribution, which goes to GERTIE, will also increase by $30,510.
All electoral areas and municipalities’ tax requisitions will be less than planned following a decision by RDN directors to readjust the proposed allocation to building administration.
Directors voted at the Feb. 8 committee of the whole meeting to reduce the contribution to reserve by $1 million for the major renovation or replacement of the RDN administration building in Nanaimo, lowering the 2023 contribution to $1.3 million. The total contribution is spread out across the budgets of services that utilize the building. Currently $5.25 million sits in reserve. A building renovation or replacement at a cost of $33.83 million was planned for 2028, though that target was set three years ago.
Directors said they lacked information to justify the proposed contribution for 2023, such as how much of the workspace upgrades that RDN administrators say are needed for a growing staff would be necessary to maintain current service levels versus how much would be for expanding them in the future. Chief Administrative Officer Doug Holmes acknowledged 2028 is a “legacy target” and as the RDN has been working with a consultant, staff are looking at ways to “squeeze the square footage” and incorporate new realities into the plan, like the fact that more staff are working from home since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“We don’t have a target or direct timeline,” board chair Vanessa Craig said at the meeting. “Once we have more information we can re-evaluate that approach.”
A motion by Craig to increase annual funding by $4,000 for the next three years to the Gabriola Historical and Museum Society also passed at the Feb. 9 electoral area service committee. The society had requested $25,000 per year instead of its current $16,000.
The board met again Feb. 14 to review the budget from a departmental focus. Financial plan adoption incorporating all changes made by directors is scheduled for Feb. 28 though the board has until March 31 as per the Local Government Act.