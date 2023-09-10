The municipality of Lakeshore is actively engaging its community members to enhance local accessibility over the next four years. An online survey has been launched, and residents and local stakeholders are invited to participate in a community Open House scheduled for Thursday, September 14, at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre, running from 5:00 to 7:00 PM.
The valuable Feedback gathered during the Open House event and through the online survey will play a pivotal role in shaping Lakeshore's Accessibility Advisory Committee's 2023-2027 Multi-Year Accessibility Plan.
Thomas Jaeger, the Chair of Lakeshore's Accessibility Advisory Committee, emphasized the significance of input from individuals with disabilities and service organizations in crafting an inclusive plan. Jaeger stated, "Feedback from individuals with disabilities and service organizations will be critical to ensuring this plan reflects the needs of Lakeshore's communities. An individual's unique experience with Lakeshore's services and facilities will give us an idea of potential hurdles and barriers that can be addressed through the Accessibility Plan."
Mayor Tracey Bailey expressed the council's commitment to improving the experience of all individuals accessing the municipality's services and facilities. Bailey highlighted that enhancing accessibility often yields benefits for all residents and visitors. The Mayor said, "We appreciate everyone who has provided their feedback already, and we look forward to hearing more from residents and local stakeholders."
The survey is designed to capture respondents' experiences with accessibility in Lakeshore across the five critical metrics outlined by the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA). These metrics include customer service, information & communication, employment, built environment, and transportation. Survey participants can select the categories they wish to provide feedback on and are encouraged to share their experiences while offering recommendations for improvements.
Lakeshore residents and stakeholders are encouraged to participate in this initiative, as their input will help shape a more accessible and inclusive community for everyone.