ST. MARY’S – Entirely funded by the federal government, the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s will spend $44,250 for Upland Planning + Design Studio of Halifax to generate an active transportation plan for the area by early next year.
Council approved the measure at its committee of the whole meeting, April 19, following a presentation by Chief Administrative Officer Marissa Jordan. “We have received $47,500 from Infrastructure Canada’s Active Transportation Fund to do this plan on a strategic basis for the whole municipality,” she explained. “There are no additional funds needed from the municipality to support this project.”
Winning bidder Upland, which worked extensively on St. Mary’s municipal planning strategy and land-use bylaw and electoral boundary reform project last year, will also look at “some additional considerations” including “resources that will help develop more community feedback for the plan,” Jordan added.
According to the request for proposals, issued in February, the successful proponent will “develop a comprehensive plan” that helps the municipality “create, enhance and increase opportunities for walking, wheeling, and waterway travel… and expand upon [its] current Active Sherbrooke Plan (2016). The final plan should include applicable best practices for active transportation in rural communities.”
According to Infrastructure Canada’s website, the new Active Transportation Fund provides $400 million over the next five years to Canadian municipal, provincial, territorial, Indigenous governments and/or their non-profit corporations or agencies for projects that “build new and expanded networks of pathways, bike lanes, trails and pedestrian bridges” and support “active transportation planning and stakeholder engagement activities.”
Upland has until January 17, 2024, to complete and present the project to council.