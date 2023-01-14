Assiniboine Community College is honouring Dori Gingera-Beauchemin with an honorary diploma in agribusiness.
The college will present the diploma to Gingera-Beauchemin — who retired on Friday from her role as provincial deputy minister of agriculture — during Manitoba Ag Days on Jan. 18.
Gingera-Beauchemin’s 43-year career in agriculture impacted both Manitoba and Canada, said ACC president Mark Frison in a press release.
Gingera-Beauchemin has been an industry leader for decades, Frison said, citing her ability and tenacity to forge connections, inspire collaboration and advocate for the agricultural community.
“I am proud to have worked with her closely through the years. She is a most deserving recipient of this recognition,” he said.
Graduating with a bachelor of science degree in agriculture from the University of Manitoba in 1979, Gingera-Beauchemin joined Manitoba Agriculture soon after, holding various positions throughout her career, including 4-H and youth specialist, chief of the 4-H program, director of the central region and more.
First having been introduced to 4-H as a child in McCreary, 137 kilometres northeast of Brandon, she attended the group with her sisters and her mother, who was a 4-H leader. In 2007, Gingera-Beauchemin was elected as president for the Canadian 4-H Foundation.
She said she is “thrilled” to be receiving the honorary diploma from Assiniboine, since during her many years with Manitoba Agriculture the college proved to be an excellent partner in the effort to ensure local agriculture and food industries had talented graduates.
“I am confident that Assiniboine will continue to innovate to meet the needs of our dynamic agriculture and protein sectors and look forward to seeing the fruits of their labour,” she stated in the release.
Gingera-Beauchemin was the recipient of many awards during her career, including an honorary lifetime member of the Canadian 4-H Club and the Foreign Minister’s Commendation for the Japan Consul-General for her involvement in creating the Canada-Japan 4-H international student exchange program, which has been running for 35 years.
She has always been committed to advancing the sustainable development of Manitoba’s agricultural and food sector while supporting vibrant rural communities, said Mona Cornock, a member of Assiniboine’s board of governors.
“The many programs an services offered by the department in support of farm and rural families, industry and communities aim at achieving a high quality of life through prosperous entrepreneurs and enterprises,” she said.
Gingera-Beauchemin is still active in the agriculture and farming community, living at and running her family farm in southern Manitoba alongside her husband.