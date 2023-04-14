To ensure older people have access to food and other necessities, Neepawa’s handivan service is offering free rides to senior citizens every week to two local grocery stores.
Every Tuesday, seniors have the chance to hitch a free ride to either the Neepawa Co-op Food Store or the town’s Freshmart store.
Justin Cicholski, manager of the handivan service, said Senior Tuesdays, which started during the COVID-19 pandemic, benefits not just the people getting a ride to the grocery store but the stores themselves.
“It’s just worked really well,” said Cicholski, who took over management of the service in February 2022. “Nobody goes into a store and only buys one thing. They see something on sale, and so in return, that’s going to bring a grocery store more revenue.”
Cicholski and his drivers are used to going above and beyond to help those in the community who depend upon the handivan for rides, from leaving to take clients to Winnipeg in the early hours of the morning on blustery winter days to ensure they make it in time for their appointments to filling in for ambulances to bring non-emergent patients to and from hospitals, clinics and health centres, he said.
“It’s all about the seniors,” Cicholski said. “I know one lady that struggles with mobility, so she just gets the driver to go into the post office and grab her mail quickly for her.”
Freshmart, located on Hamilton Street in downtown Neepawa, partnered with the handivan service for Senior Tuesdays a month and a half ago, said Blake Roe, the former owner and current manager of the store. The initiative, he said, is a great idea that he hopes seniors will take advantage of, especially during the winter months when navigating snow and ice-covered sidewalks can be a potential hazard.
“How often do seniors sit at home and not have something to eat because they don’t want to walk because the weather’s bad?” Roe said. “It gets people who aren’t able to get out, and it just makes it so much easier for them.”
In Manitoba, handi-transit services are funded through regional incentive grants through the province’s Mobility Disadvantaged Transportation Program (MDTP), which was established in 2011, the Manitoba government’s municipal relations website states.
The MDTP funding formula recognizes handi-transit service delivery numbers, including the number of trips provided and the kilometres driven each year. Grants are calculated based on the current year’s handi-transit service operating data.
The Sun was unable to reach the Neepawa Co-op Food Store for comment.