By Jaymie L. White
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
WEST COAST — A family from Kitchener, Ontario had the surprise of their life when they collided with a moose on the Trans Canada Highway, outside of Stephenville, while en route to Port aux Basques. The Carter family has a cabin in the Codroy Valley and were in Newfoundland on vacation when the accident occurred.
“He (Max) saw a moose coming up on the side of the road. It's a big gully there. He got to the top of the road. He hollered out, ‘Ivan, there's a moose,’” recalled Darlene.
“And I looked because I was in the backseat. I wanted to see, and then the moose got to the top and then he came to the middle of the road and he slowed down as if he was trying to make his mind up to go back or forward. Ivan veered his car, thank God, and the moose came and slammed into the bumper, then into the windshield.”
“(Ivan) didn't react right away. My brother's a bit deaf, and when I hollered moose, he didn't really hear me the first time,” said Max. “So I hollered a second time and then he reacted. By then, the moose was into the side, pretty much to be honest.”
Since Ivan veered toward the center of the road and not the gully, the five occupants of the vehicle were not injured.
“We looked back and we were in shock, looking back to see where the moose was, and he was on the side right in the middle of the road, actually blocking both lanes. Lots of traffic,” said Darlene.
“So this truck driver, a big transport truck driver, stopped and called 911 and he helped Ivan get the wreckage, the mirror and everything off the road and asked us if we were all okay.”
The moose wasn't so lucky.
“The poor moose kept trying to get up and then he fell down. His two back legs were broke off and he'd get up and he couldn’t stand, so traffic was stopped both ways, of course. Nobody could move,” said Darlene. “Then finally he got up and he dragged himself over to our side of the road, and he must have just slid down the gully because there's no way he walked at it, and he laid there for a while .”
Darlene said they were told not to approach the moose.
“We kept praying the RCMP would come to shoot the moose because we knew he was in pain, and then finally the moose just rolled over and he died. RCMP never came. About 40 minutes after the accident, the tow truck came. The Mounties had called them to come, and then the guy from (wildlife) came to get the moose,” said Darlene.
“He hauled it up with a winch, and then he got it on the back of the truck and told us that the Mounties weren't coming. They had another emergency or something and so long as there was no other car involved and nobody was hurt, they weren't coming.”
The Carter's vehicle, a Chevy truck, also sustained heavy damage.
“Major damage, but I don't think it'd be a write off, but it’ll be close,” said Max. “All the front left side was pretty much shattered, plus the windshield.”
This was the first time the Carters have ever hit a moose, although they've seen plenty during their travels.
“0ne time we're on the way to Deer Lake, but he (the moose) was just stopped standing in the middle of the road. So we just waited until he went, and we had one coming from Loch Lomond Road coming up out, but we just saw it in time that we could stop,” said Darlene.
“We've never hit anybody, but we've had a couple of fender benders. People hit us, and just when we were in Corner Brook talking to Ivan and he was saying he had never had an accident. He's like 78 years old. Never had an accident."
Ivan’s damaged vehicle was towed to Stephenville and the family was picked up by Ivan’s daughter, Tina, who came from Port aux Basques to get them.
“We were down there yesterday talking to him (Ivan) and he's waiting to hear about a loaner, and Stephenville only has one place where you can get a loaner, but Corner Brook has three or four or whatever, so he's just waiting for a car. Some friend of his has two cars and they lent him one. Otherwise he's stuck. He's got no way to get around.”
Striking the moose has changed the way the family thinks about moose on the highway, and they have warned that people need to keep their eyes open and stay alert to protect themselves.
“We were always cautious anyway," said Darlene. "I don't mind going from here to Port aux Basques because it's all cleared, so you've got lots of time to see anything.”
According to a news release issued by the Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture on Feb. 27, the moose quota for the island portion of the province is as follows.
“The 2023-24 moose quota for the island of Newfoundland is 27,575 licenses, including 15,857 either-sex, 7,328 male-only, 3,930 non-resident and 460 not-for-profit licenses. This is an overall decrease of 90 licenses compared to 2022-23. Quotas have decreased in 14 Moose Management Areas, and increased in 11 other areas. In Labrador, the overall quota of moose licenses available for the resident big game draw is 340, with a decrease of five licenses in Moose Management Area 52.”
In response to email inquires, the RCMP shared the following information about moose-vehicle collisions.
Please note that information pertaining to moose related incidents was obtained through a manual review process. Therefore the data may be subject to human error.
Moose Motor vehicle Collision (MVC) denotes reported traffic incidents where a vehicle and moose/caribou were involved. Moose Injured denotes files where a moose/caribou was injured/deceased on/next to a road/highway but no vehicle remained on scene (i.e. may have been hit by a semi truck or other vehicle and the driver didn’t stay on scene).
Bay St. George District
RCMP Bay St. George district (Burgeo, Port Aux Basques and Stephenville detachments) had 23 Moose related incidents from January to May 2023. In 2022, Bay St. George district had 8 moose related incidents during the same time period (Jan-May 2022).
• 2023 - Bay St. George District - From January to May 2023, there were 23 reported Moose related incidents (19 MVC files, 4 Moose Injured)
• 2022 - Bay St. George District - From January to May 2022 there were 8 Moose Related Incidents (6 MVC files, 2 Moose Injured)
• Bay St. George District -There were 38 reported Moose related incidents from January to December 2022.
Other RCMP districts:
• Deer Lake district currently has the highest number of reported moose related incidents for 2023. From January to May 2023 they had 52 moose related incidents (45 MVC, 7 Moose Injured). Deer Lake district also had the highest number of overall reported Moose Related Incidents in 2022 (90 MVC files, 22 Moose Injured)
• In RCMP districts in 2023, throughout Newfoundland and Labrador, from January to May 2023 they have been 171 reported moose related incidents (148 MVC files, 23 Moose Injured)
• In RCMP districts in 2022, throughout Newfoundland and Labrador there were 523 reported moose related incidents (451 MVC files, 72 Moose Injured).