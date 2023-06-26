In partnership with Keystone Agricultural Producers (KAP) and the Alberta Federation of Agriculture (AFA), Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan (APAS) has requested the Senate of Canada to pass Bill C-234—a law which would provide carbon tax exemption to farmers for grain drying costs and heating, or cooling, of livestock barns and greenhouses—by June 30.
“We’ve advocated on behalf of this bill for quite some time and it’s so close to coming to fruition. We would hate to see it get lost at this point,” said Bill Prybylski, vice president of APAS.
The second reading of Bill C-234 was passed by the Senate in June 2023 and is currently sitting at its third reading, before the bill would officially come into effect.
APAS stated it is critical for the final stages of the bill to be completed before summer starts, as it would give farmers across Saskatchewan financial relief from rising costs before this year’s fall harvest.
“If the bill is going to be passed in time and brought to bear before this harvest, we need the Senate to have it passed before they break for the summer,” Prybylski said.
“We’re looking at this fall. If this fall’s harvest, where the grain is coming out tough, we’re going to be needing that propane and natural gas for the fall and we would like to have this in place before then.”
If the act to amend the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act is passed, Prybylski said it can possibly save farmers from paying thousands of dollars in carbon taxes.
“(Monetarily) it depends how much gain a producer is having to dry, but it can be upwards of $10,000 for some producers that are having to dry a significant portion of their crop,” he said.
“It’s been estimated that—if we have to dry as much grain as we did in 2019—it could amount to roughly $10 million dollars for Saskatchewan producers, just in the carbon tax.”
In addition to the carbon tax, Prybylski spoke about a few of the other expenses farmers have to pay for their production.
“The cost of the propane itself and natural gas is going to be very significant, and if it is a wet harvest, it’s likely we’ll be facing poorer quality grain so the value of the crop will be less and the cost to dry it is going to be more,” he said.
Prybylski explained why the bill is of great importance to farmers across Saskatchewan.
“Any producers that have to dry grain, the only options are using natural gas or propane, and the carbon tax on the natural gas and propane is getting to be quite a significant cost that comes off of farmers bottom line,” said Prybylski.
“If we have a wet fall again like we had in 2019, that will be a very significant cost to producers, as well as livestock producers or those who have to use natural gas or propane to heat their barns will also be facing significant costs this fall and winter.”
The federal carbon price already features an exemption for gasoline and light fuel oil costs used in tractors and trailers.
Prybylski was asked why exempting farmers from paying carbon tax on natural gas and propane is just as important as current exemptions.
“We look at it as a cost that we have to bare and we have no alternatives,” he said.
“There is a lot of other costs that we have that perhaps a person could look at as an alternative, but when it comes to drying grain or heating barns we have really no alternative that we can fall back on so we’re forced to pay the cost with no means of recovering those costs.”
Although proposals for farmers moving to renewable energy has been brought up as an alternative—by Liberal MP Ryan Turnbull and Environmental Defence—farmers say that renewable energy would not be a feasible alternative at this time.
Prybylski was asked what APAS’s thoughts are if the federal government were to increase accessing to financing for farmers, in order for them to work towards using renewable energy resources for grain drying costs and heating, or cooling, livestock barns and greenhouses.
“Certainly that’s a good thing to work towards, but in the interim as of this fall, in September when it comes time to harvest our crops, those other alternatives aren’t available to us,” he said.