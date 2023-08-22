September is prostate cancer awareness month across Canada. On Aug. 28, the local Medicine Hat support group will be putting up signs in Kin Coulee and another in the Box Springs Business Park to raise awareness.
In support of the month, Mayor Linnsie Clark will sign a declaration on Sept. 11 at 2 p.m., and during the week of Sept. 22 the Saamis Tepee will be lit up in blue.
“That teepee lighting will be right across the country,” said Philip Buisseret, chairman of the Medicine Hat and Area Prostate Cancer Support Society. “We send the picture into headquarters of the Prostate Cancer Support Groups in B.C. and they put it on their website and it goes right across Canada.”
One in six men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer at some time in their lives. Most are diagnosed by a PSA blood test and it is recommended men over 45 years of age have one each year. The Man Van will be in Medicine Hat on Sept. 30 from noon until 4 p.m. where men between the ages of 40 and 60 can get a PSA blood test done.
The Medicine Hat support group will also be holding its annual breakfast at 10 a.m. on Sept. 30 at St. Patrick’s Church.
“The breakfast is for all the members of our group,” explained Buisseret. “There are over 80 men that have been diagnosed. Some have had treatment and some haven’t. It’s a get to know you and a social event that is our kickoff to the new year and it is free of charge.”
A milestone for the group this year is it has given out 130 information kits to the local urologist who hands them out to men when they are diagnosed.
“When they get diagnosed, they are in shock and don’t know what to do,” explained Buisseret. “They are usually asked to make a choice on what kind of treatment they want and this kit helps them make a good choice. He works great with us and it’s unique in Medicine Hat that we do that with the urologist.”
Buisseret has been the group leader in Medicine Hat for the past seven years and was asked to step up when Prostate Cancer Support Canada was looking for a new representative from Aberta. In Alberta, there are groups in Calgary, Edmonton, Red Deer and Medicine Hat, and he represents all four in Zoom meetings with the national group.
“We aren’t isolated here doing our own thing, we are part of a big organization.”
As a result, more groups in Canada are beginning to implement the information kits after Buisseret shared the idea during one of the meetings.
For more information about the local support group contact Philip Buisseret at pbuiss7@telus.net.