This month at Ómahksípiitaa – the Indigenous culture space at Medicine Hat College – an art exhibit titled Wawisihcikan (Adornment), is on display celebrating the rich and creative history of Indigenous arts and culture. The exhibition features 14 works of art representing the importance of land and place, connection to a spiritual foundation and inherent culture.
This will be the first of several exhibits to be shown at Ómahksípiitaa, a space that creates opportunities for education and engagement in the community. Wawisihcikan, which is open to the public until July 26, is presented in collaboration with The Alberta Foundation for the Arts Travelling Exhibition Program and the Esplanade Arts & Heritage Centre.
Chasity Cairns, manager of Indigenous engagement student supports at MHC, said, “These works of art represent the passing on of culture and teachings and I encourage all visitors to take time to read about the artists and the meaning behind each piece.”
On July 13 and 20 from 1-4 p.m., visitors to Ómahksípiitaa are welcome to participate in craft circles to create brick stitch beaded earrings. If you are interested in attending a craft circle, please contact Chasity Cairns atÂ ccairns@mhc.ab.ca.