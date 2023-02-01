If you have been cruising social media in the last few weeks looking for local snowmobiling information, you may have noticed some new videos about The Golden Triangle popping up. The videos are part of a promotional campaign for the Triangle with SnowSeekers Media that also includes additional photos and articles on the SnowSeekers website.
This campaign was made possible through Travel Alberta’s Cooperative Investment Fund (CIF). The Town of Swan Hills had applied for funding through the CIF on behalf of The Golden Triangle earlier in 2022 and received $15,000. The grant funding was then used to hire SnowSeekers Media to create and produce digital media and written articles for the campaign, promote the material, and cover the related expenses.
There are four videos in total, one covering all areas of the Golden Triangle and three highlighting each leg of the trail (Whitecourt, Fox Creek, and Swan Hills). Each video is just over a minute long, with stunning footage of sledding along the trails, stops at the cabins and warm-up shacks along the way, and local highlights from the relevant towns and counties. The six funding municipalities of the Triangle (Towns of Whitecourt, Fox Creek and Swan Hills and Counties of Woodlands, Big Lakes and MD of Greenview) are each featured in at least two of the four videos.
The articles on the SnowSeekers website go into more detail about the Golden Triangle and its member communities with information and tips about sledding in the area, links to maps and snow reports, and information about upcoming snowmobiling rallies. They also feature the hard-working snowmobile clubs (The Whitecourt Trailblazers, Swan Hills Snow-Goers, and Northland Sno-Goers) that maintain the local trail systems and host the previously mentioned rallies.
If you’d like to check out the videos and articles for yourself, start with the video and write up on the SnowSeekers webpage for The Golden Triangle (snowseekers.ca/expedition/sled-Alberta-golden-triangle). You’ll find links to the Whitecourt, Swan Hills, and Fox Creek pages at the bottom under “Related Stories.”