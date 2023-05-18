Two groups of students from Dr. Roy Wilson Learning Centre showcased their creative ideas for environmental initiatives on May 12. Caring for Our Watersheds was hosted by the Battle River Watershed Alliance at the Reynolds-Alberta Museum in Wetaskiwin.
Students from across the province answered the question, “What can you do to improve your watershed?” Students were required to research their local watershed, identify environmental issues and invent a project that would implement a realistic solution.
There were 10 finalists and each received a cash prize and an equivalent amount went to their respective school, with $11,000 in total awarded. Medicine Hat students Taylor Ball and Kyptin Watters were awarded $700 by placing fourth for their Trees and Beads project. Paige Smith and Stella Wagner placed fifth, receiving $400, for The Weird, Abstract and Educated, a poem and illustration to raise awareness. Dr. Roy Wilson will receive a matching $1,100, which will be used to implement another project next year.