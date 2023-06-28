Despite protests from a sustainable transport advocate, the City of Winnipeg included the widening of Route 90 (Kenaston Boulevard) and the extension of the Chief Peguis Trail in its Strategic Priorities Action Plan (SPAC) for the next four years.
The Transportation and Land Use Coalition (TLUC) urged city council to pause spending for these two major road projects, aside from completing a cost-benefit analysis and environmental assessment.
Neither of those motions was brought forward or passed by any councillors at the May 30 meeting. The plan, which was approved 12-1, is expected to guide Winnipeg’s 2024-27 multi-year budget.
“We have this adopted strategic plan that we first saw at the end of April. It was released to the public just days before the deadline for people to be able to go and speak about it at community committees, which is really kind of weaponizing the administrative process of like ‘we're really interested in engaging with you,’” says Mel Marginet, co-chair of TLUC.
She says we have more than enough road capacity for a city of our size, but we’re using it extremely inefficiently.
“Having an 80% driving mode share in a city of our size is atrocious. It's atrocious for our finances. Cities that have studied this know that it costs seven to nine times more to move a person in a personal vehicle versus moving them on a bus, on a bike, or walking.”
Through her work with the Green Action Centre, Marginet sees people looking for more sustainable options but conditions can be hostile for non-drivers. She says Winnipeg has the highest percentage of trips that are 5km or less to get to a destination (of any Canadian City) - but the lowest percentage of people making those trips using an active form of transportation.
“We've engineered a useful walk out of our lives as a city, and that is devastating to us financially, for our health and for the environment.”
Daniel McIntyre Coun. Cindy Gilroy was the only councillor to vote against the SPAC.
“If we put the focus on those two roads right, there's lots of good stuff in the plan, but I just can't see how that is all going to be done when it's taking a lot of the money away… from climate change and a healthy and safe downtown.”
Gilroy says this isn’t the time when we have so many other important issues and aging infrastructure in older neighbourhoods that are going to be left behind. “I'll be honest with you, Louise Bridge, Arlington Bridge, those are going into very high needs areas, and they could be gone any day now. Right. Those are questions that we have to ask ourselves. Why are we not prioritizing those?”
Through her experience with bringing the two motions to city council, Marianne Cerilli, TLUC co-chair says the connection between urban sprawl and urban decline is not being appreciated.
“The approach to urban development the city has taken for many years is sacrificing older neighborhoods for sprawling the city out. And that creates poverty. That creates the conditions, the housing conditions, the lack of investment, the infrastructure deficit that we see in older neighborhoods.”
Recently, Cerilli facilitated a workshop at a conference in Alberta for the Tamarack Institute. She looked at how municipalities and councillors can work better with community groups.
“The policy and the development that we get is a result of how we engage people. If we are going to be a city that recognizes and uses its diversity as a strength, then we bring people together and we take the time to make good decisions together and that's just not happening in our state.”