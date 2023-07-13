Thunder Bay, Ont. — The Thunder Bay Transportation Museum is inviting everyone to come on board for their first dockside market, which will be held in conjunction with a celebration of the Canadian Forces Navy Reserve’s 100th anniversary. Anthony Foglia, the museum’s board director, says the naval celebration is the perfect event to begin the market, which has been planned for months. “The main purpose of the market was with the cruise ships, but now we’re starting to see other opportunities and venues that we can start hosting with that market space,” Foglia said. “We’re starting to get a lot of vendors that are interested, especially getting closer to late summer and early fall. We’re starting to look at different avenues and different options that we can offer outside of the cruise ship areas and to start it off and get our feet wet. We’re going to try it out with the naval celebration this weekend.” There are 10 vendors lined up for the event along with extra military information and recruitment booths. Beaver Tails and Hot Diggity Dog food trucks will also be on site. Foglia says this year is all about exposure and showing local businesses from across the city the potential of having a pop-up storefront in the ever-developing waterfront district. “We have vendors from the Waterfront (Business Improvement Area) here this weekend, yet a lot of the vendors are from all over the city and some are home-based businesses that don’t have a storefront. This is a good avenue and opportunity to get out there and expose themselves to the public and tourists as well.” Foglia pointed out that business startups that have a storefront have to have a licence, which is not necessary for home-based businesses. If the home-based business can set up at the market for the weekend, he says it would be kind of like their own “storefront in our market,” and they will not have to worry about that licensing barrier. “The more exposure we get and the more people are becoming aware of the market, the more vendors are inquiring about how to join and participate,” he said. “It’s starting that exposure during year one and getting it built up. That’s where we’re at right now.” The dockside market can host 20 vendors and slots are beginning to fill up. Foglia noted that there is already a wait list that has developed for the month of September. Rob Kilgour, vice-chairman of the museum, recalled early in the waterfront development stages of when there were discussions of a potential waterfront market. “Originally when they were designing the marina, there was some intent that there would be market space, but it never really kind of grew,” he said. “So this (dockside market) is a bit of an organic evolution of that and we’re excited about that.” Meanwhile, the museum site is being prepared to host the naval celebration with a visit from the Canadian Coast Guard Cutter Samuel Risley. The ship will be docked alongside the Alexander Henry and free tours will take place on both vessels until 5 p.m. on Saturday. Kilgour said this is the second time they are taking on this type of event and coined it as the second annual Coastguard and Maritime History Day with a focus on the navy reserve’s anniversary. “We’re actually a maritime city and a maritime people, so keeping that connection, that’s what the celebration is,” he said. Things will start at 11 a.m. on Saturday with the Pipes and Drums of Thunder Bay parading with an HMCS Griffon colour party aboard the Alexander Henry.
Market startup coincides with naval celebration
- Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Chronicle-Journal
