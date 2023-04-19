POINT TUPPER — Bear Head Energy Inc. received provincial approval of its environmental assessment submission for a proposed green hydrogen and ammonia production facility in the Point Tupper Industrial Park on April 13.
The company proposes to construct a green hydrogen and ammonia production, storage and loading facility capable of producing two million tonnes per annum of ammonia, focused on the use of renewable power to run the facility.
Minister of Environment and Climate Change Timothy Halman wrote in his approval letter to the company, “Following a review of the information provided by Bear Head Energy Inc. and the information provided by the Mi’kmaq of Nova Scotia, and the public during consultation on the environmental assessment, I am satisfied that any adverse effects or significant environmental effects of the undertaking can be adequately mitigated through compliance with the attached terms and conditions.”
Just more than 10 pages of conditions set for the project include points regarding decommissioning and site reclamation; accidents, malfunctions and contingency plans; air quality and noise; public engagement and engagement with the Mi’Kmaq of Nova Scotia; flora and fauna; water resources as well as project design, facility development and operations.
The project will be built in phases based on the availability of renewable power and is expected to begin construction in 2024 with plant commissioning and first ammonia production scheduled in late 2027.
To view the EA application and conditions of approval, visit https://novascotia.ca/nse/ea/bear-head-energy.