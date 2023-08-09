South Gillies, Ont. — Chris Morand ditched the city life for the country lifestyle near Thunder Bay more than 15 years ago, and has never looked back. His secret? Get a critter or two, and not necessarily a dog. “If you think your life is boring, get yourself a goat,” Morand said Tuesday from his 40-acre homestead in South Gillies. “You’ll never have a dull moment again.” Morand has become a regular at the annual Hymers Fall Fair, where he showcases some of his four-legged companions. “I’m not on (the fair) board, I’m just the dude with the goats,” he said with a laugh. The retired Canadian infantryman turned self-defence instructor said he started raising goats as a hobby about a dozen years ago for their milk. With his small herd, he’s able to produce a year’s worth of cheese for his family. “We’re living the rural Canadian dream,” he said. Morand also sells goats to rural dwellers with similar country-living aspirations. “The same people who want to get into home-steading, and want to have a horse or some chickens,” he said. He added: “Many of us have lost the connection to where our food comes from.” Local demand for goat meat for the dinner table is also on the rise, as Thunder Bay’s population becomes more multicultural, Morand noted. A male goat that’s filled out weighs about 120 pounds. Though goats have a reputation for boisterousness and wreaking havoc, Morand says they’re not too much of a bother if one can stand a little excitement. “I’ve actually found them very eager to please,” he said. The Hymers Fall Fair, which has been running since 1912, is set for Sept. 3-4. More information about the event is available online at hymersfair.ca.
‘Dude with the goats’ living rural dream
- CARL CLUTCHEY, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Chronicle-Journal
