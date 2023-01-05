There were nine opioid-related deaths in the first 23 days of 2022. Mayo and Carcross cried out for a state of emergency. Candles were lit and vigils held across the territory on Jan. 15, calling for government action.
On Jan. 20, Tracy-Anne McPhee, minister of Health and Social Services, declared a substance use health emergency. Summits were organized and a flurry of meetings took place, including the creation of a ministerial advisory group.
Harm reduction efforts were bolstered through the supervised consumption site, and services added to the Whitehorse shelter.
The RCMP published a report detailing a high level of organized criminal networks fueling the illicit drug trade in the territory and its profitability, while coroner reports detailed its human tragedy.
By mid-December, 25 people had died from substance overdoses or poisonings, matching the toll from 2021. Four out of five fatalities involved opioids and most of those involved fentanyl. Alcohol was added to the list of contributing substances in drug poisoning fatalities, along with cocaine and benzodiazepines. Women in the territory were seen to constitute a larger proportion of fatalities than in other jurisdictions.
Demand remains high for beds at Yukon’s withdrawal services, with two extra beds added post-COVID-19 for a total of 14 beds. The Council of Yukon First Nations continued their involvement and sent over 100 people to outside treatment centres, sometimes providing support for detoxification and longer-term recovery in southern centres.
The official opposition remained critical of government efforts ,saying that the government is focussing too much on harm reduction and not enough on treatment, aftercare and enforcement, blasting them for the dismal conclusions in the latest health status report and for not increasing resources for the RCMP to deal with drug trafficking.