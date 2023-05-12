GREY-BRUCE – The Hike for Hospice event held in Walkerton, Mildmay and Hanover on Sunday, May 8 to raise funds for Saugeen Hospice Inc. got rained on, but definitely not rained out.
Ellie Locke, organizer at the Walkerton walk, said the final totals wouldn’t be known for a couple of weeks, but noted the $10,000 goal for that site had already been surpassed, with funds still to come in.
On hand in Walkerton were local firefighters and a celebrity greeter, Smokey the Bear, to give the hikers a great send-off.
It was the same story at the other two sites, where spirits were high, enthusiasm was palpable, and hikers – mostly human but some canine – were eager to participate. Oh, yes. And there was rain. It didn’t put the damper on the event.
Mayor Chris Peabody stopped by the Walkerton agricultural building where the walk started, and said he planned to ask for a delegation with the health minister during the Association of Municipalities of Ontario conference in August.
“We need to get some certainty from the government,” he said.
Peabody commented that “community support is high,” and he doesn’t want to see that momentum diminish due to lack of action on the part of the province. He said it’s bad enough that Saugeen Hospice Inc. had to go through the application process all over again, repeating years of work.
“We have to end the uncertainty – we have to get going on this,” he said, noting that while the group is working with the ministry, he’d like to add “an extra push on the political end.”
Saugeen Hospice Inc. is striving to build a residential hospice in the south-central part of Grey-Bruce, to ensure local communities have access to compassionate end-of-life care that’s close to home.
Brockton has pledged land in East Ridge for construction of the hospice.
For more information, or to add your donation to the Saugeen Hospice Inc. Hike for Hospice event, check saugeenhospice.ca.