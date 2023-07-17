The U11 Moosomin Predators took home gold in the Open Girls Provincial Softball Championship in Carnduff last weekend.
The team beat the Gravelbourg Lightning team by 7-6.
“It was pretty exciting for them to win,” said Coach Allan Holman.
“They had split the provincial championship up. Last year we went to Regina where we had about 20 teams there, and this year they split them up into two one being in the south here. There were 12 teams in Regina and 8 teams in Carnduff.”
Holman said the girls played hard throughout the whole season.
“Our last three games we were all really close. We were undefeated, we had home throughout the tournament until we lost,” he said.
“It was home games all the way until the playoffs. Then we came from behind and beat Estevan too.
“The game with Gravelbourg, we were ahead then they tied us with their last at bat, then we got our last run one out, and two outs left in the bottom of the fifth.
“Parents were pretty stressed. We had parents walking all over, we had some parents who couldn’t even look,” he said laughing.
“Jasmine scored our winning run, it was pretty awesome.”
After winning the final game, Holman said the U11 team was ecstatic.
“The girls were really excited because last year we had a really good showing,” he said.
“We came pretty close. We beat the best team there, but you had to go back-to-back.
“It was really hard to come off such an exciting game then go straight into the playoffs like that, where this one we had a little more time to settle down.
“It was a little bit of satisfaction winning after last year.”