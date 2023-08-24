In a province with a stressed-out health care system, the announcement was a rare shot of good news: New Brunswick had registered a record number of nurses in the first six months of this year.
But the New Brunswick Nurses Union says the statistic released in July was misleading, as the majority of the 657 newly registered professionals were actually travel nurses, costing provincial taxpayers big bucks.
“When the Nurses Association of New Brunswick gave their statistics that we had 657 newly registered nurses, we did some digging,” Paula Doucet, the union president, told Brunswick News. “It turns out only 234 were hired by Vitalité and Horizon. So where are the other 400-plus nurses? Well, they are travel nurses. These are nurses who come from Ontario, Manitoba, British Columbia, Alberta, who need a New Brunswick licence to practice here.”
The nurses' union says it costs roughly three times as much to hire a travel nurse than a permanent full-time nurse locally, who, after five years, makes a salary of about $85,000. That’s because the travel nurses are hired through private agencies that charge significant fees.
If the union's estimate is correct, each travel nurse would cost taxpayers more than a quarter of a million dollars annually.
Doucet said she was disappointed that the association, which is responsible for setting the standards for education, registration and practice of the professionals in New Brunswick, would promote the high number of new registrants, which was triple the number from the same period last year, without mentioning where they were from.
“It’s very disheartening that the regulatory body providing these registrations didn’t come out forthright and say the majority of these nurses requesting registration have out-of-province addresses and are working for a travel company,” the labour leader said. “That’s more distressing to me than anything else right now.”
In response, the association told Brunswick News that its goal is to ensure the proper professionals are registered in the province, whether they are from New Brunswick, other provinces or different countries. It does not keep track of whether the incoming nurses work for travel companies or plan on permanently settling in the province.
“For new registrations, the Nurses Association of New Brunswick does not have any information on the terms and conditions of their employment in New Brunswick,” said CEO Denise LeBlanc-Kwaw in an email. “This is a question that could be answered by the various employers in the province. Our mandate is to ensure the registration of nurses and nurse practitioners in the most efficient and timely manner possible.”
The nurses' two biggest employers in the province, the regional health authorities that staff hospitals and health centres, did not shed much light on how many travel nurses they employ.
Dr. France Desrosiers, president and CEO of Vitalité Health Network, which serves much of the north and eastern parts of the province, said her organization was unable to provide an estimate of the costs associated with temporary measures to hire more travel nurses because it is in the midst of negotiations with the various agencies.
“It is important to emphasize that we need immediate help to support our caregivers,” she said, in a prepared statement. “These reinforcements allow us both to lighten the workload of our teams, to avoid overwork and overtime and to maintain essential services for the population we serve and ensure safe care, such as dialysis, or treatment at the Moncton Emergency Department or Campbellton Emergency Department.”
She emphasized that hiring travel nurses was considered a temporary solution.
“It is a band-aid that we will gradually remove, and we plan to reduce the use of travelling nurses over the next two years.”
The Horizon Health Network, which serves about two-thirds of the province’s population, did not immediately provide any new numbers on travel nurses, despite several inquiries. Spokesperson Kris McDavid said it had hired 363 registered nurses since the start of the fiscal year in April, more than half the annual target, with seven months still left to go before the end of the reporting period. He could not say where they had come from or how many were travel nurses.
Last fiscal year, Horizon hired 73 travel nurses, he said.
The provincial government ultimately pays for all that nursing but had little to say about the union’s argument that taxpayers were on the hook for triple the normal costs.
Sean Hatchard, a spokesperson for the Department of Health, said travel nurses are contracted by the regional health authorities, not the provincial government.
“Questions about how much the regional health authorities are paying for the services of travel nurses should be directed to them,” he said in an email. “As well, it’s difficult to provide a general rate for the services of a travel nurse compared to a registered nurse, as their rates of pay differ by service provider, by contract, and other circumstances.”
Hatchard said Vitalité and Horizon use travel nurses when no other nurses are available to fill gaps in the system.
“These travel nurses are usually contracted when the delivery of acute care services could potentially be disrupted, which would prevent New Brunswickers from accessing needed health care services,” he said. “The Department of Health is working on a number of initiatives to bolster the province’s nursing ranks.”
He said the Progressive Conservative government had already announced increasing the number of seats for bridging programs that help licensed practical nurses upgrade to become registered nurses, doubling the seats in the University of New Brunswick’s master’s program for nurse practitioners, expanding the nurse practitioner program at the Université de Moncton, increasing educational opportunities through a partnership with Beal University in Maine, and establishing navigation services for internationally educated nurses, among other initiatives.
Doucet remains disappointed. She said she spent about 75 minutes “in the ear” of Premier Blaine Higgs when he attended the premiers' conference in Winnipeg in mid-July during a breakfast meeting, when health care was one of the top issues.
“The biggest issue that nurses in New Brunswick are facing right now is the feeling of disrespect by our government,” she said. “We’re one of the few jurisdictions that have not recognized nurses throughout the pandemic, and what we’re faced with right now is no retention incentive.”
- with files from Barbara Simpson