The season of gifting is here, but with so much time spent stockpiling Ferrero Rocher's and scanning the aisles for stocking fillers for loved ones it can be easy to forget about the less fortunate few who need gifting the most.
Here to remind us all are the West Vancouver emergency services, with their annual West Vancouver Emergency Services Gift Drive.
To help North Shore children and families who are in need during the holiday season, West Vancouver Police have joined forces with the West Vancouver Fire & Rescue Services and West Vancouver Transit to invite donations to the Family Services of the North Shore Christmas Bureau. The Bureau works to help local families facing financial challenges provide an enjoyable and festive holiday season for their children.
Whether it's the latest Lego creation set, a simple stationary kit or a fetching new pair of socks, no gift is too small to brighten up someone's morning when Yuletide swings around.
Providing it is new, unwrapped, catered to someone 18 or younger, and offered before Dec. 23rd, the gift will be forwarded on to a family in need just in time for the big day. Cash donations, used toys, or stuffed animal toys will not be accepted.
Those hoping to donate can do so at the following locations:
West Vancouver Police Department, 755 16th St., West Vancouver.
West Vancouver Fire & Rescue – Hall 1, 760 16th St., West Vancouver.
West Vancouver Fire & Rescue – Hall 2, 6272 Marine Dr., West Vancouver.
West Vancouver Fire & Rescue – Hall 3, 4895 Marine Dr., West Vancouver.
West Vancouver Fire & Rescue – Hall 4, 965 Cross Creek Rd., West Vancouver.
West Vancouver Blue Bus, 221 Lloyd Ave., North Vancouver.
Mina Kerr-Lazenby is the North Shore News' Indigenous and civic affairs reporter. This reporting beat is made possible by the Local Journalism Initiative.
MKerrLazenby@nsnews.comtwitter.com/MinaKerrLazenby