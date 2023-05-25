The Trellis Commons Family Resource Network Team is hosting another Kairos Blanket Exercise at the Strathmore Civic Centre, June 2, exploring Indigenous and non-Indigenous relations throughout Canada’s history.
A Kairos Blanket Exercise is a visual representation of what happened to Indigenous peoples as the British settled Turtle Island, told by locals from the Treaty 7 area.
“Trellis has made a commitment to reconciliation and doing our part in what reconciliation is. A lot of it is, I think people do not understand what the history is with Indigenous people, and where they are coming from,” said Verona Woods, Trellis family and youth network specialist. “We need to understand and we need to learn … and everybody has a responsibility to themselves and to their families to learn their country’s history.”
Trellis has set a minimum age of 12 years to attend the blanket exercise, according to Woods, for families to attend with children mature enough to learn, engage, and take away from the event.
With limited space available, even during a blizzard, Trellis’ previous blanket exercise hosted in Strathmore boasted a wait list for people to participate. Woods said the team is anticipating the June event to be similarly well attended.
The exercise also serves as an interactive experience for those who participate, which actively engages attendees in the learning and the stories emphasized during the program.
Woods explained Trellis had originally intended to host the exercise during Indigenous Awareness Week, though due to scheduling complications, opted to create a work-around.
“June is Indigenous People’s Month, and usually we would host something during Indigenous Awareness Week, but with the way our schedules aligned, we were not able to do that,” she said. “This is our event for the Indigenous peoples … and is one of our bigger events that we are going to be hosting.”
Kairos blanket exercises are among several events Trellis has hosted and participated in, intending to show their continued support for Indigenous Awareness.
The organization was present for the Lead By Example Powwow, with dignitaries joining the grand entry, and Trellis hosted their own powwow at the Strathmore curling arena last summer.
Trellis’ June 2 Kairos Blanket Exercise will take place at the Strathmore Civic Centre, beginning at 6 p.m. and running until roughly 9 p.m. A traditional meal will be served during the event.
More information regarding the exercise, as well as how to register, is available online via Trellis’ website.